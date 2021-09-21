Lancôme's New Eye Cream Will Have You Swiping Away Fine Lines Like Magic

Find a good eye cream and you're unstoppable. The world becomes your oyster as lines are smoothed, dark circles are erased, and crow's feet? What crow's feet? Suddenly you find yourself functioning on five hours of sleep and one large nonfat latte, nothing giving you away but the occasional yawn and maybe slightly bloodshot eyes. For those times when it's all hands on deck to help pull yourself together, having the foresight to be under the constant care of a good eye cream is essential. It's not the type of thing one can throw on willy-nilly and expect to see remarkable results. This is about consistency, friends. For the most part, at least. Occasionally there is a product that doesn't just have those subtle benefits that leave you questioning whether the sands of time have truly been rebuffed or if it's just a figment of your subconscious willing it to be so. Instead, it hits you with a powerful punch of line-plumping, dark-circling erasing power that makes its presence know the minute it hits the scene. We found that magic with Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream.