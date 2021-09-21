Lancôme's New Eye Cream Will Have You Swiping Away Fine Lines Like Magic
Find a good eye cream and you're unstoppable. The world becomes your oyster as lines are smoothed, dark circles are erased, and crow's feet? What crow's feet? Suddenly you find yourself functioning on five hours of sleep and one large nonfat latte, nothing giving you away but the occasional yawn and maybe slightly bloodshot eyes. For those times when it's all hands on deck to help pull yourself together, having the foresight to be under the constant care of a good eye cream is essential. It's not the type of thing one can throw on willy-nilly and expect to see remarkable results. This is about consistency, friends. For the most part, at least. Occasionally there is a product that doesn't just have those subtle benefits that leave you questioning whether the sands of time have truly been rebuffed or if it's just a figment of your subconscious willing it to be so. Instead, it hits you with a powerful punch of line-plumping, dark-circling erasing power that makes its presence know the minute it hits the scene. We found that magic with Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream.
Lancôme's latest eye cream innovation is one of those rare gems that instantly delivers results you can see and feel the minute you swipe it on. On first touch, the formula feels like a silky cream, but as it glides onto your skin you get a sense it's almost holding taut those fine lines as you gently roll your finger outward. Hyaluronic acid is responsible for providing lightweight moisture that locks hydration into the outer levels of the skin, providing the plumped-up appearance that harnesses the line-erasing power.
While you can start to see the benefits of Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream right away, it also works around the clock to bring results that get better with time. A prebiotic bolsters the formula to balance the skin's surface, in turn, supporting the skin barrier for increased moisture retention and stronger armor against environmental aggressors that can speed up the skin's aging process.
Lancôme has always been a brand that we can rely on for results, and the latest Génifique launch is no different. Whether you're feigning sleep or looking for overall increased luminosity and smoother skin, one swipe of Advanced Génifique Eye Cream will have you doing a double take. It might not be magic, but it's pretty darn close.
Related Items
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream
BUY IT: $68; sephora.com
Because the skin around our eyes is incredibly delicate, it's oftentimes the first place we start to see signs of aging and increased sensitivity, which is why we need specially formulated products to properly treat and care for the eye area. Dab a pea-sized amount around the eye, including the brow bone, twice a day. You can either use alone or apply on top of your favorite eye serum to lock in the additional benefits.