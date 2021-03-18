Beauty Girls Swear By This Under-the-Radar Drugstore Cream for the Most Enviable Dewy Glow

We all know that one friend that has skin so good it deserves a round of applause and also inspires a tinge of good-natured envy—like my mom, for example. She's that friend. And while we all have different opinions and preferences on what we like, it often seems that these women's complexions are usually characterized by a dewy glow that looks sent from the heavens above, even when they're fresh from a workout or just rolled out of bed. Like, the kind that catches the sunlight and bounces off pure radiance.
Apparently, this glowy dewiness isn't always as natural as we suppose, because when I started seeing the same little-known drugstore cream associated with photos of girls possessing seemingly perfect skin, it started making a lot more sense. You can, in fact, fake a sun-kissed, shimmery, lit-from-within polish without diving deep into the makeup bag. All it takes is some strategic skin-care layering.
The product that countless beauty girls swear by for snatching a dewy sheen that has nothing to do with genetics or sorcery? La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Baume B5. It's no secret that La Roche-Posay is known for having some of the highest-quality skin care you can buy at the drugstore, but this one really stands apart from the already-impressive offering. Originally made to soothe and heal very dry skin, this balm also happens to act like a direct hit of sunshine that makes your skin look brighter, smoother, and healthier. The non-oily, hydrating cream is similar to but not quite as thick as the classic Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream. However, it doesn't leave skin feeling greasy or clog pores like some other skin balms.
When placed on your high points like cheekbones, brow bones, and temples or any dry spots if you have dry or combination skin, it works serious magic. Shoppers go as far to say that they apply a thick layer once a week as an overnight mask to boost hydration, but the most common use is to layer over your everyday moisturizer on just certain areas that need extra love. (For me, that's around the eyes and the perimeter of my face.) And just wait—it gets better. Apply right before using your under-eye concealer, blush, or highlighter, and you'll forget dullness ever existed. After doing so, go outside and take a selfie. You'll see.
Before you know it, you're going to be that friend. Shop the cult-favorite hydrating balm below, along with two other La Roche-Posay must-haves for great skin.
You can also use this multi-purpose repairing balm on dry hands, cuticles, and any other parched spots. It's fortified with both shea butter and glycerin.
Hands down, this is one of the best drugstore daily moisturizers out there. Period. Choose from this classic version and one infused with SPF.
Pave the way to younger-looking, supple skin with a plumping serum with hyaluronic acid, one of the best antiaging ingredients. Pat a few drops all over your face before applying moisturizer.
