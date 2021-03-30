This Skincare-Powered Concealer Makes Dark Circles and Blemishes Vanish

After a year of wearing little to no makeup, I have different standards for the products I do take the time to swipe on my face now. Not only do I want my makeup to make my skin look good, I want it to be good for my skin, too. That's what led me to skincare brand Kosas, and its best-selling Revealer Concealer.
Creamy, buttery, and light-as-air, the liquid concealer provides medium coverage that you can use as a spot treatment or on specific areas, like under the eyes, around your T-zone, and on your nose. I typically pair it with foundation, swiping it on with the applicator then dabbing it in with a brush to hide dark under-eye circles, prep my eyelids for eyeshadow, and even out redness on my nose. You could also use the concealer on its own for a minimalist makeup look.
No matter how you use the beauty product, it will brighten, highlight, and smooth the skin for a natural, dewy finish. And that's not just all talk. Its formula contains active skincare ingredients to do more than hide blemishes and dark circles underneath a layer of makeup.
First of all, it has caffeine and pink algae to brighten skin, leaving behind a glowing complexion. Next up is the anti-inflammatory herb arnica and provitamin B5, a vitamin commonly used in skincare products due to its hydrating and smoothing properties. Both of these work to soothe and soften the skin. Finally, the last of the hero ingredients are peptides and hyaluronic acid. Peptides are the building blocks of protein in the skin, and when they're used in skincare products, you can expect them to help firm skin and diminish the look of wrinkles. Similarly, hyaluronic acid is super moisturizing, which plumps up skin for a youthful appearance.
Although the concealer was released in February of 2020, Kosas introduced 12 new shades earlier this year, bringing the total number of options up to 28. Based on customer feedback, the brand expanded the hues to include more cool, warm, neutral, and olive undertones, so there are more chances of finding a color that's just right for your unique skin tone.
I have a medium complexion with olive undertones, so I went for tone 5.5. It expertly camouflages redness on my nose and cheekbones, and while it has a slight yellow tint at first, that quickly fades, blending into my natural tone to blur imperfections. The other shades range from a light 0.5 to a rich 10.5. If you're not sure which to choose, check out Kosas' helpful quiz, or look through its gallery of real people who've tried out the product. There are also hundreds of five-star reviews you can check out and filter by skin tone, skin type, age, and more.
"It's creamy, provides good coverage, and most importantly for me, it never creases under my eyes," one person wrote.
"This concealer is amazing," another reviewer said. "[It's] for women that want to look like themselves—no transforming with these products, just naturally you!"
A solid addition to your makeup bag, the concealer is available at Kosas for $28. Pick up a tube in your shade today.
Buy It: $28; kosas.com