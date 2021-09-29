Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If You Haven't Tried Kiehl's Super Serum Yet, Call Your Fine Lines and Dullness and Tell Them To Pack Their Bags

I can live with fine lines. They're a mark of a good personality, and that's the truth. But skin with that dull-ish, can't-put-your-finger-on-it appearance is not something I'm willing to live with. It can be insidious, creeping in and taking over your complexion before you even realize what's happened. It's not until you find a photo of yourself from six months ago (if you're lucky enough to spot it early) and wonder if it was a filter that made you look that good, or maybe just good lighting? Nope. Turns out, that's what the skin-care industry likes to call radiance, and you can buy it by the bottle with Kiehl's Vital Skin-Strengthening Super Serum.

When I first started using Kiehl's Super Serum I was in a rut. I had already noticed my skin being a little down in the dumps, upping my water intake, swapping cleansers, and regularly treating myself to purifying masks to no avail. The game all changed after just a week with my new Kiehl's main squeeze.

I go aggressive with three pumps, but you can probably get away with one-and-a-half or two. I cover my face and neck both morning and night before applying my moisturizer. It has a super lightweight feel and absorbs almost instantly.

The hydration star is none other than hyaluronic acid, but this time in the tiniest molecules that penetrate eight layers of the skins' surface. Don't be fooled if it feels almost too light weight to be effective, this stuff is working to strengthen your skin with a featherlight touch. When we strengthen the skin, we are warding off signs of aging while restoring the glow that naturally diminishes as we age. What's more, hyaluronic acid is also a major player when it comes to plumping up fine lines like crow's feet and those pesky lipstick-feathering creases around the mouth.

Along with the hyaluronic acid, Kiehl's Vital Skin-Strengthening Super Serum calls on an Adaptogenic Herbal Complex designed to increase the skin's armor against external aggressors, which has a domino effect when it comes to warding off additional signs of aging. These two hero ingredients pack a one-two punch of glow-getting appeal. Get ready to turn back the clock.