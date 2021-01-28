Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1 Is the Once-and-for-All Solution for Winter Lips
I've gotten countless friends hooked.
If you haven't tried Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 and are constantly plagued by chapped, dry, or lackluster-looking lips, especially around this time of year, you might be about to stumble upon the solution to your pout problems—once and for all. BUY IT: $10; sephora.com
One big hurdle in finding a good lip balm for dry lips, is tracing down one that won't irritate sensitive skin. Nine times out of ten, I'll try a new lip product that my lips don't care for (and truly just makes my dryness worse) or I get the tell-tale itchy mouth allergy symptom that usually starts to hit about 30 seconds after application. Neither is ideal, and both completely bring me back to square one when it comes to finding a product that soothes, smooths, and nourishes. Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 is the outlier for me. It's the product I always recommend when a friend mentions they can't use lip balms due to cosmetic sensitivities or allergies. So far, my recommendation has only been met with rave reviews, but definitely check with your doctor or dermatologist before trying something new if allergies are an issue.
The balm, a Kiehl's mainstay for more than 50 years, is packed with nutrients and less than 1% synthetic fragrances, which may be to thank for its nonirritating results. Vitamin E, squalane, and aloe vera are the formulation's stars. Together they repair the skin's moisture barrier, soothe, hydrate, and protect against environmental damage. The skin-care trifecta repairs past damage while arming against environmental aggressors that can speed up signs of aging. Now if you ask me, this kind of hardworking product deserves a spot in your skin-care routine year-round.
I use the balm whenever my lips are in need of moisture, but also like applying it about 10 minutes before swiping on lipstick for a smooth application that stays put longer and is less incline to settle into fine lines.
