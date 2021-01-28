Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1 Is the Once-and-for-All Solution for Winter Lips

If you haven't tried Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 and are constantly plagued by chapped, dry, or lackluster-looking lips, especially around this time of year, you might be about to stumble upon the solution to your pout problems—once and for all. BUY IT: $10; sephora.com

One big hurdle in finding a good lip balm for dry lips, is tracing down one that won't irritate sensitive skin. Nine times out of ten, I'll try a new lip product that my lips don't care for (and truly just makes my dryness worse) or I get the tell-tale itchy mouth allergy symptom that usually starts to hit about 30 seconds after application. Neither is ideal, and both completely bring me back to square one when it comes to finding a product that soothes, smooths, and nourishes. Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 is the outlier for me. It's the product I always recommend when a friend mentions they can't use lip balms due to cosmetic sensitivities or allergies. So far, my recommendation has only been met with rave reviews, but definitely check with your doctor or dermatologist before trying something new if allergies are an issue.