This $22 Rose-Scented Mist Is One Beauty Ritual I'm Never Giving Up

I've finally found a self-care ritual that I am guaranteed to do every single day. That's an accomplishment in itself. When an hour-long massage and soak in the bathtub isn't going to fit into my schedule, I know that I can always take a few moments to enjoy this beauty ritual guilt free.
Olfactory memories are undefeated. One whiff of a familiar smell can send us right back to that moment. This Reviving Aura Mist by Keys Soulcare is a natural rose-scented mist for your skin and the air around you. It hydrates, revives, and tones your skin to invite you into a clear sense of self. Plus, you can always feel good about spritzing it on because it was developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist.
In the morning I cleanse my skin first and, since this mist can also be used as a toner, I mist it on my face as a prep for my moisturizer. It can also be used as a last step in your skin-care routine to lock in even more moisture.
What I think is so lovely about the Reviving Aura Mist is that it can be used anytime of the day. Good times can include that moment when you hit the wall after lunch or when you need a pep talk right before you finish your last bit of work for the day. The scent is so grounding.
Taking a moment to give your face a boost of hydration and breathe in the rose scent will help you to feel nourished and settled again. Even the instructions encourage you to repeat or say words of affirmation as you indulge in a much-deserved self-care moment with the mist. Any product that is made with the intention to care for the soul is an amazing one in my book. I spray my Reviving Aura Mist to lift my spirit and send love to my skin.
BUY IT: $22; ulta.com
