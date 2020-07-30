Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Skincare Brand Just Launched a New Product With Today’s ‘It’ Anti-Aging Ingredient

It’s no secret that Jackie Kennedy knew what she was doing when it came to her skincare routine. She was a client of Dr. Erno Laszlo, who also famously worked with Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. Now a popular skincare brand, Erno Laszlo offers an array of products available at major retailers like Nordstrom, and it just launched a new anti-aging cream we’re convinced Kennedy would have wanted on her vanity.
The firming cream features one of today’s most popular ingredients: bakuchinal. It’s a plant-based alternative to retinol, another buzzworthy skincare additive found in many anti-aging products. Only, unlike retinol, bakuchinal smooths fine lines and wrinkles without irritating sensitive skin.
The formula also contains naturally hydrating ingredients like chia seed oil, shea butter, and olive oil. Plus, it’s packed with firming hibiscus flower extracts and antioxidant-rich spirulina maxima, which is actually a type of algae. Don’t knock it until you try it — the algae extract helps skin maintain a natural bounce.
While most anti-aging creams are reserved for putting on right before bed, this lightweight product is versatile enough for daytime and nighttime use. It quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for wearing underneath makeup during the day. Of course, it also deeply moisturizes when applied at night. The jar even comes with an applicator spoon to help you get the most out of the splurge-worthy product.
Since launching in mid-July, the firming cream has already garnered some impressive reviews on Erno Laszlo’s site. Most shoppers agree it’s lightweight and fast-absorbing, not to mention it provides noticeable results. One reviewer even compared it to a popular moisturizing cream from a wildly expensive skincare brand.
“This cream has a nice smell — very similar to Crème de la Mer but without the oiliness,” they wrote. “To be honest, I like this cream much more and find it more effective for tightening and plumping the skin. It also absorbs quickly and goes on beautifully under makeup.”
Pick up a jar today and treat yourself to an anti-aging cream worthy of Jackie O.