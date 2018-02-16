This Is The Concealer That Launched A Beauty Empire—And It’s As Amazing As You’d Think

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Concealers are one of those tricky products—kind of like mascara. Everyone has a favorite, or so they say, but what makes it the stuff of makeup-counter dreams is entirely personal and few varieties have the true talent to appeal to the masses. It must cover flaws without a trace, blend in seamlessly, and creasing and caking? We've got zero patience for you. Consider those double c's the kiss of death.

Only the truly daring beauty brands are willing to put forth a concealing pot, tube, or wand for reasons previously mentioned, but to launch with one of these tricky little treats is a gamble even fewer are willing to take. Lucky for us, Jamie Kern Lima, the founder of IT Cosmetics was up for the challenge. Lima developed a product that she really believed in and then decided to bring it to the masses, convinced that they'd love it as much as she does—and did they ever.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye was developed with a team of plastic surgeons with the aim to hide even the most stubborn of dark circles. It's a full-coverage, anti-aging formula that comes in six shades ranging from Light to Warm Deep. The tube is relatively small, but don't let it fool you; it'll last. The trick is to warm the concealer between two fingers before applying. Not only will this technique thin out the product (thus, requiring less), it also enables it to glide on seamlessly without sitting on top of the skin.

We also need to talk about the smudge-factor. It's nil. Bye Bye Under Eye is waterproof and you know what that means for our semi-tropical Southern climate—it won't go south once the temps start to climb.