There's no doubt about it: Dealing with a sunburn, whether it be slight or severe, is never fun. Repeated bouts of sunburn are not only painful, but can also increase your risk of skin cancer, too. Below, we ask two board-certified dermatologists (a.k.a. skincare experts!) for their advice on how to get rid of a sunburn fast, so you can get on with your day, pain-free.

How To Avoid a Sunburn

What's the easiest way to get rid of a sunburn? Avoiding it, for one. "Diligent adherence to sun-protective measures is critical and, first and foremost, begins with the use of a broad-spectrum sunscreen that shields skin from both UVA and UVB rays," explains Dr. Rachel Maiman, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical. "The sunscreen should have a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher, and ideally, the formulation should be water-resistant and the sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours or sooner if swimming or exercising." Additional protective measures include protective clothing and accessories, like hats (particularly key for men with hair thinning or balding) and UV blocking fabrics (which are rated by a system known as UPF).

For folks with red hair and quick-to-burn type skin, you must be much more rigorous than those who tan easily. "An excellent study conducted in Vail, Colorado proved that sunscreen with an SPF of 100 is significantly more effective than SPF of 50," explains Dr. Anar Mikailov, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of KP Away. "So for those who burn easily, SPF of 100 is a must—if used regularly (about every 2-3 hours), then I can guarantee you will not have a sunburn."

Also, make sure you apply sunscreen about 10-20 minutes before sun exposure to give time for the sunscreen to settle. If you are staying out in the sun, reapply after being in the water or after 90 minutes. "You want to make sure you apply a liberal amount of sunscreen all over your face and body, including often-missed spots like the back of neck, top of ears, and your feet, too," says Dr. Mikailov.

How To Get Rid of a Sunburn Fast

There are multiple steps to take in order to get rid of a sunburn fast. First off, you want to use a moisturizer that contains aloe vera or soy to soothe burned skin. "If a particular area feels especially uncomfortable, you can apply an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream," says Dr. Maiman. "Although it may be tempting to use over-the-counter topical anesthetics to relieve pain (these products typically end with "-caine," like benzocaine), they should be avoided, as they have the potential to irritate the skin or cause an allergic reaction."

Another option is to take aspirin or ibuprofen to help reduce any swelling, redness and discomfort. "Cool the skin with a cool bath or shower to reduce the heat in the skin," suggests Dr. Mikailov. "In areas of significant burn, 'slugging' with a thick layer of Vaseline or 100% petroleum jelly will help the skin heal."

If and when your skin starts to peel, avoid anything rough to slough off the peeling skin—Dr. Mikailov advises to stick to fragrance-free, non-irritating body washes and to not use any exfoliating products. Additionally, you'll want to drink extra water to compensate for insensible water loss. "This occurs because a sunburn draws fluid to the skin's surface and away from the rest of the body and puts you at risk of dehydration," explains Dr. Maiman.

Finally, while sunburned skin is healing, be extra cautious to protect it from further damage. "Wear clothing that covers your skin when outdoors, with tightly-woven fabrics being preferred," says Dr. Maiman.

When to Seek Medical Help for Your Sunburn

According to Dr. Maiman, medical attention should be sought if the sunburn is blistering and covering a large part of the body. "Further, it should be sought if the sunburn is accompanied by a high fever, headache, severe pain, dehydration, confusion, nausea, or chills," she says. "Another indication for seeking professional medical help includes evidence of a superimposed skin infection, such as swelling, pus, red streaks, or extreme pain out of proportion to the skin's appearance." If your sunburn isn't responding to conservative at-home care, a medical opinion is an appropriate next step.

What Not to Do After Getting a Sunburn

Do not stay in the sun and, if repeat exposure is absolutely unavoidable, avoid subjecting the injured skin to direct sunlight. "Do not pop any blisters, as the fluid inside blisters is there to help the skin heal," explains Dr. Mikailov. "Avoid any exfoliation, both physical and chemical (no AHAs), avoid tretinoin or retinol, and avoid products with dye or fragrance."

It's also best to avoid putting ice or ice packs directly on sunburnt skin, as this can exacerbate the burn by cold-induced injury, suggests Dr. Maiman. Also, you don't want to scratch or try to remove peeling skin.

Best Products for Sunburn

sunscreen Sasha Suncare Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 $29.00 shop it MM Skincare show more info "Because of the nourishing properties of both vitamin E and green tea extract, as well as the antioxidant protection offered by vitamin E, this is an excellent product not only for acutely protecting from sunburn, but also for use on sun damaged skin when exposure is unavoidable," says Dr. Maiman.

aloe gel Badger Aloe Vera Gel $7.99 shop it Amazon show more info "I always look for minimum ingredients," says Dr. Mikailov. "This one has very few ingredients and comes in 50% recycled packaging, too."

cetaphil Cetaphil Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe $16.47 shop it Amazon show more info This fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formula is excellent for soothing sunburned skin. "It contains restorative allantoin, which protects skin from environmental stressors such as sun, wind, and cold, as well as aloe vera, which soothes and calms inflammation," says Dr. Maiman. "The thick, hydrating cream formulation also contains vitamin E for extra nourishment and protection against additional free radical damage."

kp cream KP Away Lipid Repair Emollient $38.99 shop it Amazon show more info "This is the only cream on the market that has organic coconut oil that actually absorbs," says Dr. Mikailov. "It was designed for the most sensitive skin to regenerate our natural skin oil and skin barrier—coconut oil is a super ingredient that is naturally antimicrobial."