Honey Tapping Is the Skin-Care Trend You Need To Try This Weekend

It's nothing new that honey has some exceptional skin-health benefits like its antimicrobial (bacteria squashing) and anti-inflammatory properties that have resulted in the ingredient being used as a wound-healing agent for centuries. But it's also lauded for its clarifying, hydrating powers that can be especially beneficial for dry and sensitive skin types thanks to its ability to draw moisture from the air into the top layer of the skin and lock it down while purging pores of impurities. You'll find honey in skin-care products spanning just about every category, from face washes to eye serums, though using raw honey on its own can be particularly beneficial—and cost effective. But slathering honey on your face and calling it a day is not the answer. There's a very specific strategy called honey tapping that'll help you make the most of this natural ingredient, and the benefits are more than just skin deep.

What Is Honey Tapping

Honey tapping is a process where raw honey is applied to the face followed by a kind of kneading, rolling, or patting motion with your fingers.

What Are the Benefits of Honey Tapping

Honey tapping can strengthen the skin and lymphatic system. The result is more resilient, firmer skin that's lifted from within thanks to the lymph detox. Your newly moisturized and exfoliated derma will be primed for max efficacy of antiaging serums and additional formulas that follow.

What Is the Best Kind of Honey for Skin

You'll want to stick to raw honey for skin care, including honey tapping, preferably opting for a darker variety due to its higher levels of antioxidants.

How To Honey Tap

After skin is clean and completely dry, apply a thick layer of honey (about a teaspoon) to the face. Hold together your four fingers from index to pinky and gently begin pressing them into the skin before rolling them off. The movement should be quick while you gradually work your way over the entire face. Continue the process for a few minutes, paying particular attention to areas that need additional exfoliation or drainage. Add a drop of water to one finger if the honey becomes too difficult to work with (remember, you want it to be sticky). After tapping, leave the mask on for about 10 minutes before gently removing with a warm, wet cloth.

