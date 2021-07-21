I Don't Do Skin Care, but I Swear By This Face Mask

I do not wear makeup. It's not a habit I picked up, and I was also fortunate that during the coming-of-age years, my skin was relatively clear. The endless tubes of lipstick, cakey (or not) foundations, eyeshadows, and blush were overwhelming. It didn't help that I spent 10 years as an ice skater, where cakey make-up was obligatory. And, my one-time experience with mascara did not end in dazzling results—after three applications to each lash, I was left with nothing better than when I started. (If you don't believe me, you'll have to meet me; I have barely any eyelashes at all.) The most effort I'll ever make is with my nails. Even that requires an occasion most times.