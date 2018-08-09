Treat Yourself to An At-Home Facial with These Editor-Picked Products

We could all use a clean slate from time to time, whether it comes in the form of organizing your closet, clearing out the junk drawer, or freshening up your skincare routine. We’re big proponents of sticking with the holy grail products you swear by, but every beauty bin could use a few new additions. If you don’t want to switch out your core products, adding supplemental ones like face masks, treatments, and fun new tools can take your skincare game from good to Goop. We’re starting our skincare spring clean with these at-home facial products handpicked by our editors. Whether your skin is feeling dull or you’re in need of a little TLC, these products will give you the experience and results of a spa-like facial right at home.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

One digital editor cannot stop raving about this product, and she’s not the only one. ExfoliKate has reached cult-favorite status among skincare enthusiasts (for more than its catchy name). Our editor said this treatment "completely transforms" her skin in just two minutes. If you need to look fresh-faced in a flash, this exfoliator is at your service. Lactic acid and fruity enzymes provide exfoliation that polishes away impurities and dullness, while calming aloe and Vitamin E leave your skin soothed and soft. Since it’s formulated with heavy-duty power, you only need to use this treatment once or twice a week to see lasting results.

BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool

If you keep up with skincare trends, you’ve probably heard of microneedling. If it doesn’t ring any bells, it might sound a little scary. Yes, you are technically pricking your skin with tiny micro needles. No, it doesn’t hurt. But why would we purposefully roll a needle-filled device over our faces? It all comes down to science. Microneedling, or dermarolling, causes tiny micro-injuries, which in turn cause your skin to boost collagen production. We’ve been looking to collagen to fill the fountain of youth for decades, and dermarolling makes the most of it. Not only does collagen help to rid your skin of darks spots and minimize pores, but it actually increases the effectiveness of the skincare products you layer on afterward. So to get your at-home facial on, treat yourself to a little dermarolling and await what one editor called "baby heckin’ soft" results. Learn more about her experience microneedling, copy her routine, and get dermatologist advice on the treatment here.

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

We’ll see your jade roller and raise you a Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool. This little guy doesn’t look like much, but it immediately makes your skincare routine a luxurious affair. If you treat yourself to a mini facial massage when you apply serums, moisturizers, or masks, up the ante with this tool. By massaging from your forehead down to your jawline and out to your ears, this tool releases pressure, supports lymphatic drainage, and combats the skin’s loss of firmness and elasticity. Plus, the jade surface is cooling and calming for the skin. Practice in using the Gua Sha tool is especially helpful when you’re feeling puffy, congested, or stressed. Once you try it, you’ll quickly get hooked on its healing and relaxing properties, and it will become a mainstay in your beauty ritual. Be sure to watch the tutorial video at the link above for correct massaging technique.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer

Dr. Dennis Gross is one of the most highly respected names in skincare, and the brand’s groundbreaking products and state-of-the-art tools show up in celebrities' "shelfies" all the time. The price tag is steep, but trust our fiscally responsible beauty editor here—the investment is one you won’t regret. This professional steamer will convert your bathroom to an oasis. Drown out the sounds of everyday life with some Zen music and let this steamer hydrate and purify your skin like no product you’ve tried before. Beginning your at-home facial with a quick steam from this tool will make your products that much more effective at seeping into your skin and getting to work. If you’re not seeing results you expected from your skincare, try prepping your skin with this steamer first and get ready to be amazed. Gwyneth, is that you?

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

For those that want to take a gradual approach to acids, these pads offer an easy way to take your at-home exfoliation to the next level. With a formula that combines exfoliating lactic acid, three enzymes, and soothing ingredients like shea butter and Vitamin E, these little powerhouses rejuvenate your skin while also resurfacing it. These leave you with improved texture and a nice clean feel. Plus, they’re safe and gentle enough for those with sensitive and mature skin.

goop by Juice Beauty Exfoliating Instant Facial

Goop jokes aside, we can all agree on one thing: Gwyneth Paltrow’s skin is unreal. And she actually uses the products she’s pushing, like this antiaging mask. If you don’t buy into the Goop of it all, take it from our editor’s mom, who literally looks 15 years younger than her age and swears by this mask as part of her regular routine. A cocktail of those alpha-and-beta hydroxy acids we’re so fond of works to regenerate your skin, while Vitamin B5 provides a supple finish. This is just the mask you need to brighten and revitalize your skin when it’s begging for a refresh. You can use it two or three times a week, but sensitive-skinned friends should start with a patch test and once-a-week use.