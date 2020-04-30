Summer-Proof Your Skin Care With a Lightweight, Hydrating Essence
The first step in your summertime skin care routine? An essence. It will prime your skin with hydration prior to layering on serums and moisturizing creams, allowing the formulas to more deeply penetrate the skin instead of just sitting on top. It's the secret to your most effective skin care regimen ever. The instantly refreshing feel will just be icing on the cake.
Countertime Mineral Boost Hydrating Essence
Calling on a crew of natural wonders including bakuchiol—a buzzy, plant-derived retinol alternative—minimizes pores and arms skin with antioxidants that help protect against future damage.
Buy It: $59; beautycounter.com
Caudalíe Concentrated Brightening Essence
A super light formula instantly seeps into skin, allowing exfoliating glycolic acid, glow-enhancing white peony, and moisturizing grape water to go to work—stat.
Buy It: $49; sephora.com
Olay Mist Ultimate Hydration Essence
This mist-essence hybrid is designed to work as both a skin care prep-step when applied prior to moisturizer and as a makeup refresher. Vitamin B3 helps prevent moisture loss, but white mint and cucumber are the real summertime MVPs thanks to their instantly cooling effect.
Buy It: $14; walgreens.com
Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturizing Beauty Essence
Priming skin with moisture prior to applying traditional skin care is essential. This rose-bolstered gel essence allows skin to soak up all the benefits of serums and creams to follow, while also providing immediate, skin-soothing hydration.
Buy It: $42, lancome-usa.com
Clarins Nutri-Lumière Treatment Essence
Specifically designed for mature skin, this pale-pink, milky formula utilizes oat sugars to firm and smooth. The plant-powered ingredients seek out deep wrinkles and bolster derma with antiaging nutrients.
Buy It: $63; nordstrom.com