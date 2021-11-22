These Radiance-Boosting Exfoliating Masks Are the Keys To Aging Gracefully

Gone are the days when we thought exfoliating mean scrubbing our faces with one of those abrasive, sandy-feeling cleansers. Even the scrubbing brushes we swore by for smoother skin when we were younger can be far too rough as we age. Now is the time to treat ourselves with a skin-care routine that puts back in more than it takes out. Boosting cell-turnover, removing spent cells, and purging pores of impurities is paramount, but we need to do it in a way that doesn't strip the complexion of its nutrients and natural oils in the process. When used in moderation, both AHAs and BHAs are effective exfoliators that can gently renew and replenish without compromising the skin barrier, sensitizing skin, or plain-old being too abrasive. Here we've gathered a list of top-rated exfoliators that call on these wonder active ingredients for all of the glow and none of the harsh side effects.