Blackheads and Blemishes Are No Match For This DIY Peel-Off Face Mask

Don’t you wish you could magically lift away grime and blackheads to reveal beautiful, glowing skin? Now you can. I’ve discovered a DIY peel-off face mask that leaves my skin soft, moisturized, and most importantly, blemish-free. This face mask comes together in less than 10 minutes, and you’ll only need two simple ingredients. After using this DIY mask just one time, my skin impurities melted away, along with my skepticism. It really works! Dead skin cells and large pores are no match for this mask. It’s also incredibly satisfying; after just 5 minutes of dry time, it easily peels off your face for a rewarding finish.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh milk

1 packet unflavored gelatin

How to make it:

Combine the milk and gelatin in a small bowl until the gelatin dissolves completely. Then microwave the mixture for 5 to10 seconds. Let the mask cool and stir until it becomes a gel-like consistency. Brush it on your face and let it dry for about 5 minutes. Finally, peel off the mask slowly to remove blackheads and impurities.

Why we love this DIY project:

This DIY peel-off face mask for acne is the easy and inexpensive alternative to pricey spa treatments. It will leave your skin feeling firm and rejuvenated. If you begin to work this DIY mask into your weekly skincare routine, the benefits will be undeniable. The gelatin adds new collagen to your skin and helps the growth of already-existing collagen for youthful-looking skin, while milk helps to alleviate any redness. Say goodbye to spending hundreds of dollars on chemical peels and designer face masks. This one gets the job done for a tiny fraction of the cost, and it comes with the satisfaction of knowing you did it yourself. DIY projects are a great way to pass the time and enjoy a fun activity with an exciting outcome. Give this mask a try and let us know what you think.