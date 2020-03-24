This DIY Honey Face Mask Is Sitting In Your Pantry Right Now
We like to think that there are few things a face mask can’t make better, whether you’ve had a bad day, just need to distract yourself from going on an online shopping spree, or feel a massive pimple on the way from its hidey hole. In just 20 minutes, you feel like you’ve got your life together—and that’s the type of comfort we’re into.
You can even become a DIY face mask mixologist at home. Mix up a complexion-brightening, skin-clearing face mask at home, from ingredients sitting in your pantry or refrigerator, and you won’t ever go back to those expensive ones boasting oddities like gold flakes, snail mucin, or toad feet (okay, maybe I made that one up). For that, you need honey, honey.
I’ve been using an at-home honey face mask for months now, and the glow is real—at a budget, without ordering anything special, and with only a couple ingredients. Honey is a natural antibacterial agent and humectant, meaning that it flushes out your pores and draws moisture into your skin barrier for ultimate hydration.
For added benefits, I add turmeric and either apple cider vinegar or lemon juice (depending on my mood) to raw honey to give the biggest boost to my complexion in one fell swoop. Turmeric is naturally anti-inflammatory to calm and soothe skin, antiseptic to keep blemishes at bay, and brightening to address dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and uneven complexion.
Apple cider vinegar is especially good for oily skin types, but can also minimize the appearance of pores. Lemon juice has natural AHAs and BHAs, so it acts as a brightening exfoliant, which is best performed once or twice a week to slough off dead skin cells for a glowy complexion.
To make a DIY honey mask at home, mix together a teaspoon of raw honey (Manuka honey, if you want to splurge for the best), a teaspoon of turmeric, and a hearty squeeze of lemon juice or sprinkle of apple cider vinegar. Apply to your face and let sit for 20 minutes before rinsing.
Warning: Turmeric will stain anything, including towels and your skin. Don’t worry, the yellowish tint—if there is one—will wear off your hands or face after a wash. Use a dark towel to mask any staining or make sure to thoroughly wash the mask off before drying your face. If you have white or nude polish on your nails, be very careful or consider wearing gloves. You can always leave out the turmeric, if that seems like too much of a hassle.
Behold your new signature glow, courtesy three ingredients already hanging out on your shelves.