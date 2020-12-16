This 5-in-1 Facial Kit Will Give You a Spa-Worthy Facial at Home—and It Has a Clever Double Use

Pampering may look a little different these days—but even if you’re taking a temporary hiatus from the salon, that doesn’t mean you need to swear off self-care completely. Brands like Olive & June and Revlon are making it easier than ever to re-create salon services, like professional-level manicures, pedicures, and blowouts, in your own space. And now, your bathroom facials can get an upgrade too thanks to Conair’s True Glow Facial Sauna System, which you can buy at Walmart.
The top-rated facial system comes with five tools to effectively clean, exfoliate, and moisturize your skin as a facialist would. The facial sauna produces a warm steam to help open the pores, while the nasal cone gives off a more concentrated steam to help open up the pores on your nose that may be clogged with blackheads or whiteheads. The facial cleansing brush (which has two interchangeable heads) is great for smoothing or exfoliating the skin as needed, and the moisturizer sponge helps you apply your favorite moisturizer as a final step in your routine. All for less than $40.
Buy It: $36; walmart.com
While 96 percent of Walmart shoppers recommend the device for its effective cleansing capabilities, ease of use, and affordable price point, they’ve also found a clever double purpose for the system that has nothing to do with skincare. Customers note that the nasal cone is a convenient way to relieve nasal congestion. One shopper went so far as to say that their favorite part of this kit is how it opens up her sinuses during cold season so they can breathe more easily.
If you’re ready to upgrade your at-home skincare routine from a simple mud mask to a true spa-worthy experience, the Conair True Glow Facial Sauna System is a great place to start. Along with giving a glowing complexion, customers say it’s also a great tool to have on hand if you’re feeling a bit stuffy during cold season.