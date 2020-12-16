This 5-in-1 Facial Kit Will Give You a Spa-Worthy Facial at Home—and It Has a Clever Double Use

The top-rated facial system comes with five tools to effectively clean, exfoliate, and moisturize your skin as a facialist would. The facial sauna produces a warm steam to help open the pores, while the nasal cone gives off a more concentrated steam to help open up the pores on your nose that may be clogged with blackheads or whiteheads. The facial cleansing brush (which has two interchangeable heads) is great for smoothing or exfoliating the skin as needed, and the moisturizer sponge helps you apply your favorite moisturizer as a final step in your routine. All for less than $40.