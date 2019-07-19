The Iconic Yellow Moisturizer You Grew Up With—And Still Love—Is Part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You know the stuff: rectangular bottle, silver pump, pale yellow in color. It's one of those products that instantly brings you back. You might remember when your mama gave you a sample you cherished forever after; when in fact, it probably came as a gift with her lipstick purchase. After all, Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion is basically a rite of passage.

Things change though. In the years since we were first introduced, we've added serums, eye creams, sleep masks, and toners to our skincare lineup. Most, if not nearly all of us, have branched out with our moisturizers too, trying new formulations with promises to erase signs of aging, brighten, tighten, and plump. But, just like Mama's house, we're always ready to come back to our roots.

Right now, the jumbo size of the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is on sale for $27 (typically around $40) as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to get back to basics. You can also snag the oil-free gel version that is recommended for anyone with sensitive or blemish-prone skin for the same discount. Whether you're making your way back to the classics or passing down the iconic yellow bottle to your daughter, now's the perfect time keep the tradition going. (SHOP THE LOTION: $27, nordstrom.com; SHOP THE OIL-FREE GEL: $27, nordstrom.com)

