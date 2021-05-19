This Rose-Infused Vitamin C Oil Totally Revamped My Skin—Imperfections, Dull Spots, And All
When it comes to my skin-care routine, I adopt the so-called "good cop, bad cop" approach; products that go hard on wrinkles and blemishes, combined with others that pamper. While I've been loyal to the same eye cream for years (thanks, Clinique!), it's the oils and moisturizers where fun experimentation takes place. Recently, a friend recommended the Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, and it's quickly become the golden child on my shelf.
Squalane is one of these hot, new ingredients that keep popping up in beauty reviews. Essential for supple skin, this is a lipid the skin produces naturally, which decreases with age. In this oil, it's paired up with tightening and brightening vitamin C and soothing, divine-smelling rose extract. The texture is light and not too cloying, and the oil absorbs quickly with no greasy sensation to complain about. Within a week, I started really liking my reflection, getting closer and closer to the mirror to spot imperfections and dull spots. They'd already started vanishing before my eyes, with a brighter, more even complexion taking their place.
When I started using the oil, the biggest challenge was figuring its place in the step-by-step routine that I hastily perform every morning while my daughter eats her breakfast. A quick look at the brand's website revealed that it's best applied after the moisturizer, before SPF. I use a face roller to help it feel deeply comfortable on my skin, which I highly recommend.
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Luxuriously lightweight, this oil will make you excited to start your day and skin-care routine every morning. If you're skeptical about blindly dropping that much cash, you can purchase the much cheaper travel-sized option to test out at home.
Biossance Squalane and Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum
Working its quiet magic at night, this serum really delivers. Tighter pores, less pigmentation, and a smoother, Instagram-filter skin appearance have become my new reality within two weeks of use.
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Since Biossance gained my trust, I decided to try their sunscreen—and wasn’t disappointed. Unlike some high-end products, this sunscreen is light and doesn’t feel too precious. I slather it on my skin daily before heading out, as the final step of my morning routine.
