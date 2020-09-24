Bio-Oil Just Released Their First New Product in Over 30 Years

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One whiff of Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil and you’ll be taken back—maybe to high school days, maybe to Mama’s house, or maybe all the way back to this morning when you slathered it on post-shower. It’s been called on for more than 30 years to soothe scars, treat stretch marks, and to provide lightweight, non-greasy moisture. All this time, we’ve thought of Bio-Oil as a one-hit wonder brand with amazing staying power. That’s about to change with the release of the new Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, the brand’s first new product launch in over 30 years. (BUY IT: $11.96; walmart.com)

This month, Bio-Oil doubled their product offerings with the addition of the hardworking moisturizing gel that relieves dryness in a snap. You might pick it up initially because it comes from a brand that you’ve trusted for decades, but you’ll find yourself adding it to your cart on repeat once you experience just how potent a hydration punch each little white jar packs.

What makes Bio-Oil’s Dry Skin Gel so powerful is its 87%-oil formula. Paired with shea butter, and moisture-retaining humectants like glycerin, an ingredient that’s known to help increase penetration of other skin-care products and protect derma from external irritants, the gel smooths and soothes with a major moisture payoff. And it won't evaporate the minute it hits the skin thanks to being comprised of only 3% water.

While Bio-Oil’s powerful new Dry Skin Gel might not be your daily moisturizer pick from here on out, it’s certainly one that you’ll want to have nearby when winter skin starts to make an appearance. It even managed instant relief for my cracked, eczema-prone hands, which typically just soak in moisturizer in a second.

