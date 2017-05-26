The Best Face Sunscreens of 2021 That You'll Actually Want To Wear
Say what you want about retinol and vitamin C, but the single-handedly most important part of your daily skin-care routine is actually your SPF. It wards off sun damage from UV rays, keeps wrinkles at bay, and can even protect you against environmental pollution and blue light from screen time. So, basically, applying sunscreen every day shouldn't feel like a chore, and these skin-championing face sunscreens are so good that you'll get excited to use them.
In addition to classic face sunscreens that are always good to have around, we're letting you in on the new guard of sun protection products that do much more than shield UVs—including SPF moisturizers that cut down your vanity clutter, pore-perfecting skin tints, balm sticks that will replace your blush and bronzer, and one of the first-ever serums that combines sun protection and brightening vitamin C.
Here are the best sunscreens for your face to try in 2021.
Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Majorly streamline your skin-care routine with this serum that combines complexion-brightening vitamin C and sun-blocking SPF 40. Apply before moisturizer.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Set your skin up for success using this two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen. Invisible on all skin tones, the pink-tinted cream formula primes your complexion with an extra youthful radiance.
Physicians Formula Natural Defense Setting the Tone Finishing Powder SPF 20
Blur those pores, mattify your makeup, and armor up your skin against sun rays, environmental pollution, and blue light with this wallet-friendly powder. Sweat doesn’t stand a chance.
L’Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer
Like an Instagram filter in a tube, this SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is made with 70 percent water, aloe vera, and witch hazel to give a healthy, hydrated, dewy glow all day long.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
Protect your lips and cheeks with a pop of bright, buildable color that fights off UV rays and infrared radiation in just one swipe of the grab-and-go balm stick. Available in three shades.
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sheer Tint
This tinted formula will leave your skin smooth and even, all while protecting it from harmful rays, which makes it great for daily use. Plus, it's formulated to jive with sensitive skin.
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Mineral Face Sunscreen
Protect your face with this sheer zinc oxide sunscreen that won't leave a gray or white cast on the skin. It's a must-have for days you're going to be in direct sunlight.
Supergoop! Mattescreen SPF 40
This mattifying sunscreen actually doubles as a pore-perfecting makeup primer, so you'll be even more inclined to never forget to apply your SPF for the day.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60
This dry-touch drugstore find is worth the splurge if you have oily or blemish-prone skin. It absorbs pore-clogging oil, even in heat and humidity, and won't cause breakouts.
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum
For those who need a one-and-done option—the sheet pan supper of sunscreens—find a fabulous option in NARS’ tinted moisturizer. Not only does it provide just a smidgen-above-sheer dewy coverage, it also contains SPF 30, alongside mega-watt illuminating ingredients.
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30
If you have super dry skin, this is just the SPF-infused cream to nourish and protect it from the sun at the same time. It's a best-seller for a reason.
Glossier Invisible Shield
This Glossier favorite features a lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formula that goes on like a serum and is so undetectable on skin it may even be what gets your boyfriend, husband, father, uncle, or brother to start using sunscreen regularly, too.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Water Gel with Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Accomplish two things at once with this lightweight moisturizer with SPF that's perfect for spring and summer. The water-based formula soaks in so perfectly that you won't even be able to tell it's there after it dries.
