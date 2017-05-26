The Best Face Sunscreens of 2021 That You'll Actually Want To Wear

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Updated May 11, 2021
Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Say what you want about retinol and vitamin C, but the single-handedly most important part of your daily skin-care routine is actually your SPF. It wards off sun damage from UV rays, keeps wrinkles at bay, and can even protect you against environmental pollution and blue light from screen time. So, basically, applying sunscreen every day shouldn't feel like a chore, and these skin-championing face sunscreens are so good that you'll get excited to use them. 

In addition to classic face sunscreens that are always good to have around, we're letting you in on the new guard of sun protection products that do much more than shield UVs—including SPF moisturizers that cut down your vanity clutter, pore-perfecting skin tints, balm sticks that will replace your blush and bronzer, and one of the first-ever serums that combines sun protection and brightening vitamin C. 

Here are the best sunscreens for your face to try in 2021.

Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

Majorly streamline your skin-care routine with this serum that combines complexion-brightening vitamin C and sun-blocking SPF 40. Apply before moisturizer.

SHOP IT: $46; nordstrom.com

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Set your skin up for success using this two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen. Invisible on all skin tones, the pink-tinted cream formula primes your complexion with an extra youthful radiance.

SHOP IT: $35; sephora.com

Physicians Formula Natural Defense Setting the Tone Finishing Powder SPF 20

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Blur those pores, mattify your makeup, and armor up your skin against sun rays, environmental pollution, and blue light with this wallet-friendly powder. Sweat doesn’t stand a chance.

SHOP IT: $14.99; ulta.com 

L’Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Like an Instagram filter in a tube, this SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is made with 70 percent water, aloe vera, and witch hazel to give a healthy, hydrated, dewy glow all day long.

SHOP IT: $16.99; ulta.com 

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Protect your lips and cheeks with a pop of bright, buildable color that fights off UV rays and infrared radiation in just one swipe of the grab-and-go balm stick. Available in three shades.

SHOP IT: $30; amazon.com 

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sheer Tint

Credit: CeraVe

This tinted formula will leave your skin smooth and even, all while protecting it from harmful rays, which makes it great for daily use. Plus, it's formulated to jive with sensitive skin. 

SHOP IT: $16.99; ulta.com 

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Mineral Face Sunscreen

Credit: Amazon

Protect your face with this sheer zinc oxide sunscreen that won't leave a gray or white cast on the skin. It's a must-have for days you're going to be in direct sunlight.

SHOP IT: $10.99; amazon.com

Supergoop! Mattescreen SPF 40

Credit: Supergoop!

This mattifying sunscreen actually doubles as a pore-perfecting makeup primer, so you'll be even more inclined to never forget to apply your SPF for the day. 

BUY IT: $38; sephora.com

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60

Credit: Ulta

This dry-touch drugstore find is worth the splurge if you have oily or blemish-prone skin. It absorbs pore-clogging oil, even in heat and humidity, and won't cause breakouts.

SHOP IT: $19.99; ulta.com

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum

Credit: nordstrom.com

For those who need a one-and-done option—the sheet pan supper of sunscreens—find a fabulous option in NARS’ tinted moisturizer. Not only does it provide just a smidgen-above-sheer dewy coverage, it also contains SPF 30, alongside mega-watt illuminating ingredients.

BUY IT: $45; nordstrom.com

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30

Credit: Macy's

If you have super dry skin, this is just the SPF-infused cream to nourish and protect it from the sun at the same time. It's a best-seller for a reason.

SHOP IT: $32; sephora.com

Glossier Invisible Shield

Credit: glossier.com

This Glossier favorite features a lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formula that goes on like a serum and is so undetectable on skin it may even be what gets your boyfriend, husband, father, uncle, or brother to start using sunscreen regularly, too.

SHOP IT: $34; glossier.com

Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Water Gel with Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Credit: Amazon

Accomplish two things at once with this lightweight moisturizer with SPF that's perfect for spring and summer. The water-based formula soaks in so perfectly that you won't even be able to tell it's there after it dries.

SHOP IT: $19.97; amazon.com

