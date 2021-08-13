Night Creams That Are Like a Fairy Godmother For Your Skin

There's nothing like a night face cream to supercharge your sleep. The skin-cell renewal process peaks during the night hours, as our skin switches from its daytime protect mode to its nighttime repair mode. But while this is a time for our skin to rest and naturally recover, it is also a time when our skin can potentially use a helping hand. Our skin is more susceptible to moisture loss during the night hours when sebum production (the process by which our skin produces moisture-trapping oil) slows down. This puts our derma at a disadvantage when it comes to ensuring it's able to hang on to those hydrating molecules. If you've ever skipped your nighttime moisturizer and awoken with tight or extra-dry feeling skin, that might be why. So what's a gal to do? It's simple: Find the best night cream for your skin concerns and get in the habit of applying it religiously. Whether your skin is dry, combination, oily, or stressed, there's a nighttime moisturizer to match your needs. Also keep in mind that there are certain times when your skin might need an even more potent boost of hydrating, line-plumping, soothing, or softening benefits, which is where our picks for night face masks come in. Take a gander through these nighttime moisturizers and find the glow-getting solution your skin has been dreaming of.