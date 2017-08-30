The 8 Best Antiaging Neck Creams of 2021 for Firming, Lifting, and Tightening Below Your Face
If you’re not already paying just as close attention to your neck as you do your face during your skin-care routine, it might be time to re-evaluate some things in your life. In reality, we should all think about bringing our favorite skin-care ingredients like retinol and SPF all the way down to our décolleté. Your neck and the surrounding area are some of the first places to show signs of aging, due to being exposed to sun and other stressors almost as much as your rosy cheeks. And since the skin on your neck is generally thinner than your face, any loss of collagen can be extra apparent.
The fix? Start with a firming neck cream that will whip your routine into shape. When applied daily, these heavy-duty versions of your antiaging face cream can work wonders to tighten, hydrate, lift, smooth, and improve elasticity on this delicate area that's prone to appearing saggy and crepey as time marches on.
These are the best neck creams on the market for every budget and concern.
Favorite Overall: StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
If you want results, shoppers swear by this splurge-worthy product. StriVectin's cult-following neck cream promises to tone, tighten, and firm skin in a major way with regular use, leading to improved elasticity. It especially helps to prevent wrinkles and reduce the creases that can form in the neck as we age.
Shop It: $95; amazon.com
Runner-Up: It Cosmetics Confidence In a Neck Cream
It Cosmetics' shopper-loved Confidence in a Cream got a neck-specific makeover with a Tri-Structural Complex composed of elastin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. Gently massage into skin, being sure to use an upward motion—you don't want to make gravity's job any easier.
Shop It: $54; amazon.com
Best Drugstore: L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Face & Neck Cream
It's a classic for a reason. L'Oréal's antiaging face and neck cream is made with Pro-Retinol A, which means you're going to be hitting any signs of aging hard. Expect improvements in texture and firmness in as little as a month with consistent use.
Shop It: $17.99; ulta.com
Most Hydrating: Elemis Pro-Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm
Get ready to luxuriate in the moisturizing feel of this neck balm that's fortified with tree fern extract, sea buckthorn oil, and marine actives for an anti-wrinkle combination that hydrates and rejuvenates the delicate skin of the neck and décolleté.
Shop It: $78.50; nordstrom.com
Best for Smoothing Wrinkles: Shisheido Benefiance Concentrated Neck Contour Treatment
This concentrated re-texturizing cream is specially designed to support the unique needs of the neck and décolletage area. It forms a hydrating film over skin that helps to restore firmness and reduce the appearance of creases. Basically, younger-looking skin is a few swipes away, with long-term results coming weeks later after sticking with the formula.
Shop It: $58; nordstrom.com
Best Serum: Dermalogica Neck Fit Contour Serum
Apparently all that texting and scrolling we do on a daily basis can contribute to neck lines. Who knew? This serum's roller applicator distributes the product over the neck to help sculpt the area and allow the product to penetrate even better. A little goes a long way!
Shop It: $82; ulta.com
Best for Improving Texture: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Known to many as "the red jar," this beloved budget-friendly cream works wonders for visibly diminishing wrinkles and fine lines. The addition of vitamin B3 helps with promoting cell regeneration for younger-appearing skin overall, while hyaluronic acid locks in moisture for hours.
Shop It: $24.99; walmart.com
Best Multitasker: RoC Multi-Correxion 5-in-1 Restoring Night Cream
So, you really need something you can also use on your face? This popular all-hands-on-deck cream is called “5-in-1” for a reason and can be used on your face, neck, chest, and hands to watch out for the spots that show age first. The five targets here? Sagging skin, dryness, dullness, fine lines and wrinkles, and future sun damage.
Shop It: $18; amazon.com