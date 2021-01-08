These Top-Rated Hyaluronic Acids Are the Heavyweight Champions of Hydration

If you haven't heard about this hydration hero by now and are wondering what hyaluronic acid is, prepare for the ultimate crash course. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the skin that’s lauded for its ability to hold 1000 times its weight in moisture. As a humectant, it draws moisture in from surrounding areas and binds it to the deeper layers of the derma. The result is skin that appears plumper, oftentimes with a noticeable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. That might be enough to convince you to jump on the hyaluronan band wagon—if you haven’t already—but the benefits certainly go beyond that. It can help rebuild the skin’s microbiome and acts as the skin’s primary glycosaminoglycan, which means it stabilizes the skin and protects its collagen and elastin levels, the proteins of the skin responsible for that younger-looking skin promised with so many antiaging ingredients. Read on for the best hyaluronic acid, the best hyaluronic acid serum, and tips on how to use hyaluronic acid.