These Top-Rated Hyaluronic Acids Are the Heavyweight Champions of Hydration
If you haven't heard about this hydration hero by now and are wondering what hyaluronic acid is, prepare for the ultimate crash course. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the skin that’s lauded for its ability to hold 1000 times its weight in moisture. As a humectant, it draws moisture in from surrounding areas and binds it to the deeper layers of the derma. The result is skin that appears plumper, oftentimes with a noticeable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. That might be enough to convince you to jump on the hyaluronan band wagon—if you haven’t already—but the benefits certainly go beyond that. It can help rebuild the skin’s microbiome and acts as the skin’s primary glycosaminoglycan, which means it stabilizes the skin and protects its collagen and elastin levels, the proteins of the skin responsible for that younger-looking skin promised with so many antiaging ingredients. Read on for the best hyaluronic acid, the best hyaluronic acid serum, and tips on how to use hyaluronic acid.
Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum
A combination of hyaluronic acid to pull in moisture and ceramides to fortify the skin barrier mean moisture stays put. Each little capsule features a full dose of the skin-plumping serum.
Garnier Green Labs Hyalu-Melon Replumping Serum Cream
This little green bottle is a triple threat, packing the benefits of a serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen all in one clean formula that won’t clog pores or leave behind even a hint of white residue.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
A blend of high-, medium-, and low-weight hyaluronic molecules allow the full hydration benefits to reach multiple layers of the skin.
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid
You’ll find a new favorite in this plum-powered hyaluronic serum that also calls on silk proteins and vegan collagen to support a healthy skin barrier.
Olay Deep Hydration Serum – Vitamin B3 + Hyaluronic Acid
Reviewers call this vitamin-bolstered serum a hero for sensitive or post-procedure skin. The brand promises plumper skin after just one use.
e.l.f. Holy Hydration Face Cream
You’ll get a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid paired with squalane, peptides, and niacinamide in each dollop. The result? Balanced, quick-absorbing moisture and armor against future damage.
Vichy Mineral 89 Eyes Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel Cream
This unique gel is specifically formulated to strengthen and plump the eye area while delivering around-the-clock hydration.
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid
It’s America’s number one selling serum for a reason. It blends both high and low weight hyaluronic acid to bring seriously plumped skin with fewer lines and wrinkles.
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Cetaphil's lightweight cream absorbs in a flash but the brightening and smoothing effects will stick around for the long haul.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
You can’t wash off this level of hydration. The 30% hyaluronic acid complex blankets skin in moisture for up to 72 hours and is suitable for all skin types including dry, combination, and oily.
Caudalie Vinosource SOS Deep Hydration Serum
Excessive dryness gets the healing touch of olive squalane, while hyaluronic acid and soothing organic grape water moisturize and plump.
CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Fortified with a trio of essential ceramides, vitamin B5, and the brand’s highest concentration of hyaluronic acid, this cult-favorite serum has reviewers raving about its price paired with prestige-level results.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Pressed Serum
Antioxidants come to play in this thick serum that melts into skin, providing protection from environmental aggressors. Hyaluronic acid moisturizes overnight to provide three times more hydration than your skin started with.