The 5 Best Face Rollers To De-Puff, Sculpt, and Soothe Your Complexion
Rose quartz. Gua sha. These skin-care tools are slick-looking, to be sure—but can also be a bit intimidating. Face rollers are everywhere these days, tempting us to spend quality time doing what some major self care in the form of massaging our cheekbones. Not only is the technique helpful for reducing bloat and puffiness in the face, but it also is said to be beneficial for increasing collagen production for a youthful boost. Not all face rollers are created equal, however. The following five are not only good looking, but also hard-working and loyal. Here are the best face rollers to start your de-puffing, sculpting, relaxing journey.
House of Rhone Metal Roller
Much more affordable than some of its similarly-looking siblings, this slick roller is cool to the touch and is easy to maneuver. Roll around the eyes to diminish puffiness, tackle your neck to tighten and smooth it, or use for lymphatic drainage—there's nothing this tool can’t do.
Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Ice Roller
This icy mini-roller is best kept in the fridge or freezer before being used to roll on sleepy morning skin to tighten pores and wake up the face with de-puffing power. Its size helps cover more ground, while the handle makes it easy to work with.
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool
As beautiful as it is effective, this rose quartz gua sha tool has all the nooks and crannies to make tired face muscles come alive and to sculpt the skin around the jawline. Supplement with a light serum and a YouTube tutorial (like this one) to make the most out of the heart-shaped roller.
BeautyBio Cryo Dual Roller
Crafted from professional-grade stainless steel for cold therapy use, this dual-ended roller harnesses the power of ice-cold temperatures to de-puff, contour, tighten, and detoxify skin in just minutes. Use the narrow side for the under-eye area.
Sephora Collection Metal Facial Cooling Globes
Why have one roller when you can use two? These round and smooth hand-held globes help reduce puffiness and excess fluid, especially around the eyes. Can you utilize them simultaneously? The hand-eye coordination exercise is a bonus.
