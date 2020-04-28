The Best Drugstore Self Tanners for a Natural Glow
Self tanner, the lipstick of skin care. Nothing is quite so instantly transformative. Want to know why it happens to rank as one of our favorite skin-care products of all time? The very best of them can found at the drugstore, and they're top notch. If you don’t believe us, go ahead and check the reviews, then try one for yourself. The best drugstore sunless tanners are easy to apply (no streaking), come at a manageable price point, and provide natural-looking color without the sun damage. Bingo. Every single one of these picks hit the mark on all fronts. We even went ahead and included a couple Target options for those who prefer the low price point but are loyal to the bullseye. Pick up one of these best drugstore tanners and you’ll find that it might be just the pick-me-up your skin needs this season.
SOL by Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse
Buy: $19.99; target.com
Available in two shades (medium and dark), the self-tanning mousse delivers no-transfer color with a natural, dye-free formula that you can feel good about putting on your skin.
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Buy: $11.39; walgreens.com
This 5-star self tanner gets rave reviews for its color and price point. One reviewer said the effect is comparable to a certain $40-a-pop cult-favorite tanner, but at a quarter of the price.
Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer
Buy: $8.29; walgreens.com
If you want the most natural-looking color, this is the ticket. It nourishes while giving skin a sun-kissed glow. Our beauty editor stands by both the Fair to Medium and Medium to Tan for her fair skin; even the darker of the two was subtle enough to ward off streaking or orange-like tones.
L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mousse
Buy: $11.99; walgreens.com
This featherlight formula dries quickly, leaving nothing behind but a subtle coconut scent and a glowing tan that will gradually darken over the next 4 to 8 hours.
Australian Gold Gradual Sunless Lotion
Buy: $6.19; target.com
Forget the weird, sunless tanner smell, this buildable tanner comes with the classic Australian Gold tropical scent that’ll make you nostalgic for your spring break days of yesteryear. Caffeine, skin-softening hydrators, and vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum bolster the formula with skin-improving ingredients.
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs
Buy: $15.79; cvs.com
Is it self tanner? Not technically, but it’s just what we reach for when that little white dress is calling and we plum forgot to apply the self-tanner until 5 minutes before go time. Airbrush Legs will camouflage any imperfections, give natural-looking color, and won’t budge thanks to a water-resistant formula.