15 Drugstore Face Moisturizers That Are Actually Worth Your Money
No skin-care regimen is complete without a trusty moisturizer that locks in hydration, keeps skin healthy, and helps your complexion repair itself overnight. If not, what's the point of spending all that time layering on serums? It can be hard to find the perfect formula that gives everything you want in a moisturizer, such as antiaging benefits (good for all ages!), lightweight absorption for oil control, or something to boost smoother skin texture—all without costing a bundle.
No matter your skin type, moisturizer is imperative to use every day. It's the backbone that holds your entire skin-care routine together, and that’s why we’ve rounded up the very best drugstore moisturizers that hold their own when put up against those high-priced department-store competitors. Turns out, there is no need to break the bank to get great skin.
These best-selling drugstore face moisturizers are fit for a queen—but you just don’t need to be one to afford them.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
This water gel formula is a bestseller across the board because it instantly delivers intense hydration, while absorbing quickly with no residue. If you want more supple skin, this light, oil-free gel is the way to go.
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
This cream has been tested against the best, and its moisturizing and wrinkle-reducing abilities come out on top. Its formula includes hyaluronic acid, amino peptides, and vitamin B3 to regenerate surface cells and reduce the signs of aging.
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
Beloved by dermatologists, CeraVe targets dull, dry, or otherwise irritated skin by replenishing the vital ceramides that are naturally in your skin. This moisturizer rebuilds the skin’s protective layer and locks in moisture by way of a patented, controlled-release technology. You really can’t go wrong with this mild, non-comedogenic moisturizer.
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Skin Revitalizer Serum + Moisturizer
We love how this product covers two different important bases: serum and moisturizer. (Both are key to a great skin-care regimen.) This product is perfectly lightweight and easy, while also being extremely potent for fast-acting antiaging, skin-smoothing results.
RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Restoring Night Cream
This breakthrough antiaging night cream fights the top signs of aging such as discoloration, elasticity, dehydration, radiance, and smoothness. Using Hexinol technology, it helps slow your skin’s inflammatory response and protect its collagen. If you’re trying to slow signs of aging, this is the absolute way to go.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Face Moisturizer Cream with Sunscreen
This dermatologist-recommended daytime moisturizer also comes fortified with UVA/UVB protection—which means you get to eliminate a step from your routine! After all, sunscreen is too important for skin health to skip.
Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream
An amazing option for those with oily skin, this gel-cream is packed with calming ingredients that provide lightweight daily hydration. For those without oily skin, it's great for using over your richer moisturizer right before applying your makeup for a plump, dewy look.
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Moisturizer
Even the packaging makes us want to use this vitamin C-packed moisturizer that's great for brightening up your complexion, while tri-peptides bolster up your skin barrier.
L'Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer
This shopper-loved moisturizer is meant to give mature faces an intense dose of daily hydration that fills in wrinkles and fine lines like a youth-reversing pick-me-up. We're sold.
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Moisturizer
Thanks to its incredibly antioxidant-rich formula packed with Goji berry, pomegranate, and vitamins C and E, this water gel-based moisturizer leaves skin looking healthy and hydrated. More importantly, your skin will feel super supple as it plumps out dry lines.
e.l.f. Daily Hydration Moisturizer
This broad-spectrum SPF 15 moisturizer locks in hydration to keep your skin fresh throughout the day. The formula is enriched with vitamin E, grape, and citrus fruit extract for healthy, smooth skin. This is a great go-to daily moisturizer to rely on for non-greasy moisture.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
When you need something dependable and effective (that doesn't break the bank), this super plumping gel-cream is a no-brainer. Packed with two types of hyaluronic acid, any thirsty skin is immediately quenched.
No7 Beautiful Skin Night Cream
This night cream with glycerin and shea butter is your essential pick that won’t disappoint. It works with your skin, whether normal or dry, to replace moisture lost and help you wake up with re-energized skin.
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Aveeno is known for high-quality skin products, but this daily moisturizer is a far-away standout with its formula to even skin tone and texture for brighter, more glowing skin. It helps get rid of dark spots and dullness, while protecting your skin with preventative SPF 30.
Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Moisturizer
You’ll see why just about everybody loves this moisturizer after trying the creamy, vitamin-rich formula that enhances skin cell-renewal and fights the major side effects of aging. Antioxidants help defend against free radicals, which contribute dull, uneven skin and loss of elasticity.
