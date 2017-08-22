15 Drugstore Face Moisturizers That Are Actually Worth Your Money

No skin-care regimen is complete without a trusty moisturizer that locks in hydration, keeps skin healthy, and helps your complexion repair itself overnight. If not, what's the point of spending all that time layering on serums? It can be hard to find the perfect formula that gives everything you want in a moisturizer, such as antiaging benefits (good for all ages!), lightweight absorption for oil control, or something to boost smoother skin texture—all without costing a bundle.

No matter your skin type, moisturizer is imperative to use every day. It's the backbone that holds your entire skin-care routine together, and that’s why we’ve rounded up the very best drugstore moisturizers that hold their own when put up against those high-priced department-store competitors. Turns out, there is no need to break the bank to get great skin.

These best-selling drugstore face moisturizers are fit for a queen—but you just don’t need to be one to afford them.