The 10 Best Eye Creams with Caffeine for De-Puffing Your Eye Bags and Busting Dark Circles

The price tag can be shocking on this product, but if you're looking for noticeable results, SkinCeuticals will get you there. The brand delivers at a level that can make people wonder if you've had work done.

This particular eye product is actually a serum-in-a-gel that is fortified with a strong combination of 5% pure vitamin C, 1% phloretin, and 0.5% ferulic acid, along with powerful botanicals and caffeine. Expect everyday environmental protection (great for antiaging!), all while reducing the look of puffiness, visible signs of fatigue, and under-eye circles.

Buy It: $95; dermstore.com