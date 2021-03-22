The 10 Best Eye Creams with Caffeine for De-Puffing Your Eye Bags and Busting Dark Circles

Depending on your particular eye concern, you may want to consider an eye cream that does way more than just hydrate. When it comes to dealing with dark under-eye circles and puffy bags, there are two ingredients that stand to make the biggest difference: vitamin C and caffeine. And while vitamin C has become quite the brightening serum standout recently, we're actually prone to preferring the latter for using on your eyes. Caffeine helps boost circulation and constrict blood vessels, which means that it can seriously minimize the appearance of discoloration (hyperpigmentation and dark circles), while also helping to reduce any puffiness.
You can find plenty of eye creams out there that offer hydration and a hit of caffeine to wake up and de-puff your eyes instantly, but these 10 best eye creams with caffeine are the ones to add to your online cart, stat. (Some even boast vitamin C, too.) Shop the picks below.
The price tag can be shocking on this product, but if you're looking for noticeable results, SkinCeuticals will get you there. The brand delivers at a level that can make people wonder if you've had work done.
This particular eye product is actually a serum-in-a-gel that is fortified with a strong combination of 5% pure vitamin C, 1% phloretin, and 0.5% ferulic acid, along with powerful botanicals and caffeine. Expect everyday environmental protection (great for antiaging!), all while reducing the look of puffiness, visible signs of fatigue, and under-eye circles.
Buy It: $95; dermstore.com
This relatively new eye cream is quite a bit easier on your wallet and can offer dependable results, especially when paired with your morning skin-care routine. Caffeine and age-targeting peptides are like two cups of coffee for any under-eye concerns. (Plus, Reese Witherspoon swears by it.)
Buy It: $9.99; sephora.com
This cult-favorite formula has garnered nearly 5,000 rave Amazon reviews for a reason. It touts a 5% concentration of caffeine (which, again, helps boost circulation and constrict blood vessels) and targets discoloration—big time. It also contains an antioxidant-rich compound from green tea for even more benefits. Just a few drops go a long way.
Buy It: $12.50; amazon.com
A caffeine-packed black tea complex is the main character in this shopper-loved eye cream, and it works to improve skin elasticity, boost radiance, and get rid of dark circles. Since it's formulated without retinol, the antiaging product can be less irritating for some users.
Buy It: $68; nordstrom.com
Using strong ingredients in your eye cream can pose a threat to hydration and texture, which can then affect how smoothly your concealer goes on. With this newer budget-friendly launch, that won't be a problem, thanks to a powerful tripeptide and tetrapeptide blend that keeps the under-eye area hydrated and extra supple.
Buy It: $19; ulta.com
These caffeinated eye masks contain the brand's Advanced Night Repair technology in a wearable form that delivers 20 times more of the soothing, youth-boosting ingredients in just 10 minutes. Basically, it's going to totally refresh and wake up your skin. We recommend using once a week and always before an event.
Buy It: $42; ulta.com
The real star of this show is the color-correcting, brightening tint of this zesty eye cream that instantly makes dark circles seem way less apparent. From there, ginseng and coffee energize and de-puff your delicate under-eye area for a more radiant look.
Buy It: $33; ulta.com
This one's for anyone who wants a simple, lightweight answer to tired, puffy, or congested eyes. It contours the under-eye area with caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E.
Buy It: $19.90; amazon.com
A favorite affordable skin-care brand, Mario Badescu recently launched this sister product to its shopper-loved hyaluronic acid eye cream. This one is designed with a little more pick-me-up behind it to rejuvenate and refresh your eye area.
Buy It: $18; amazon.com
Honest Beauty upgraded its classic de-puffing formula to include daisy flower extract, vitamin C, and two types of hyaluronic acid, which means you're in for hours of hydration, brightening benefits, and a smooth canvas for concealer.
Buy It: $21.99; amazon.com