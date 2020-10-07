Amazon’s Anti-Aging Skincare Line Is Already a Great Value—and It’s Even Cheaper Now
It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year—and no, we’re not just talking about the holiday season. Amazon Prime Day is back and officially set to launch on October 13 and 14. The highly-anticipated two-day event will feature savings on thousands of name brands, products, and essentials so Prime Members can get ahead of their holiday shopping or just treat themselves to something new. P.S. If you’re not a Prime member, you can start a 30-day trial now to reap the rewards.
While Prime Day is still a few days away (six, to be exact, but who’s counting?) you can already score a number of early Prime Day deals on must-have brands. Along with the Echo Dot, Modway Memory Foam Mattress, and Black + Decker Bug Zapper, we’ll be adding the top-rated skincare line Belei to our virtual carts.
The dermatologist- and customer-loved brand features a line of anti-aging, hydrating, and blemish-fighting elixirs at an affordable price point. Each product is full of the ingredients you need to see results, and none of the ingredients you don’t. Free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and never tested on animals, happy Amazon shoppers are calling Belei’s products so “effective,” they wish they had taken before and after photos.
If you’re in the market for an effective and affordable balancing face mask, refining moisturizer, brightening serum, and more, shop the Belei best-sellers for 20 percent off below. Hurry — the discounts end on October 11.
Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer
Customers call Belei’s five-star retinol moisturizer “the replacement [they’ve] been looking for.” It’s effective enough to refine your complexion, yet gentle enough to be used both morning and night and has a silky smooth texture that absorbs easily. Along with vitamin A, the formula also contains hyaluronic acid to smooth unwanted lines and wrinkles, and sqaulane to hydrate the skin.
Buy It: $28 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Oil-Free SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen
This SPF-50 sunscreen is made with advanced UVA and UVB protection. What it’s not made with is oil that will leave your complexion feeling greasy. “The formula is silky smooth, super lightweight, and quickly absorbs,” says a reviewer. “It wasn't greasy AT ALL and it fit into my existing morning skincare/makeup routine without a hitch.”
Buy It: $9 (orig. $17); amazon.com
'Blemishes Be Gone' Duo Skin Care Starter Kit
Those who suffer from acne know the problems associated with blemishes go beyond just pimples. Thankfully this skincare set effectively treats acne and residual scarring and dark marks that can come in their wake. Apply the targeted benzoyl peroxide Spot Treatment to your blemishes after cleansing and two to three drops of the Dark Spot Solution Serum to hyperpigmentation. While you can also purchase the serum separately (the individual spot treatment is currently sold out), one shopper puts it best: “These two together are probably the best acne products I’ve ever used.”
Buy It: $28 (orig $35); amazon.com
'Be Bright' Daily Duo Skin Care Starter Kit
When it comes to brightening your skin, vitamin C is the holy grail ingredient and this set is packed with plenty of it. Use the Vitamin C Moisturizer in the morning to brighten and hydrate your skin and use the Vitamin C Serum at night for a more potent dose of clarifying vitamin C. While it would cost you over $50 to purchase both the products separately, you can now get the duo for $40 during Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.
Buy It: $40 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Triple-Peptide Under Eye Cream
Achiever firmer under eyes with fewer fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness with the help of the Triple-Peptide Under Eye Cream. With over 600 Amazon reviews, the hyaluronic acid and tri-peptide formula is being called “silky,” “effective,” and an “A+” product. It’s gentle enough to use daily so you can always look like you got in a full eight hours of sleep, even when you didn’t.
Buy It: $14 (orig. $18); amazon.com
'Daily Hydrating' Duo Skin Care Starter Kit
Winter is coming and dry skin is coming with it. Amazon shoppers swear by the Daily Hydrating set for reviving their dull complexion not just during the colder months, but year-round as well. The set comes with Belei’s best-selling Vitamin C Moisturizer and top-rated BioComplex Moisturizer that act as a morning and evening duo. One happy reviewer writes: “I was really happy with how effective this was at moisturizing my skin, even on the stubborn dry patches at the top of my cheeks. Plus, the smell was nice and it was easy to apply.”
Buy It: $44 (orig. $55); amazon.com
Charcoal Balancing Mask
If you’re combatting multiple skincare woes (like oiliness in some areas and dryness in others) opt for the Charcoal Balancing Mask. The best-seller not only gives your skin a refreshing deep clean, but it also helps to hydrate your complexion thanks to hyaluronic acid. Simply apply a thin layer, wait 10 to 15 minutes, wash off, and you’re good to go.
Buy It: $14 (orig. $18); amazon.com
Vitamin C Moisturizer
Created with a powerful blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C, and a soothing botanical complex, this serum is a powerhouse of anti-aging ingredients. Customers are raving about the results, saying the product has given them “silky smooth skin” for under $30. Luckily, you can get silky smooth skin for under $20 thanks to Amazon’s early Prime Day Deals.
Buy It: $14 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Oil-Free Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes
Gentle yet effective, this pack of 25 pre-moistened wipes work to remove traces of dirt, oil, and makeup with the need for harsh scrubbing. The oil free wipes are also hypoallergenic so they're safe for most skin types. Leave them be your bedside table to easily remove the day and go to bed with a fresher, cleaner complexion.
Buy It: $7 (orig. $9); amazon.com