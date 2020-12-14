This Affordable Sunscreen From Amazon Hydrates Your Skin and Reverses Signs of Aging, Too
While you may think you only need to apply sunscreen for warm days at the beach or by the pool, dermatologists actually recommend wearing sunscreen every day. Even if you’re spending most of your time inside, harmful UV rays can still reach your skin through windows and lead to skin cancer or early signs of aging. Luckily, Amazon’s Belei brand makes an affordable, oil-free, and moisturizing SPF 50 face sunscreen.
Designed for all skin types, this $19 moisturizing face sunscreen is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and fragrance. All you need is one to three pumps of the creamy formula to cover your face, neck, and chest to help shield your skin from sun damage. This simple step will hydrate your skin and help reverse signs of aging, such as wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.
“This moisturizer is a little dream come true,” one reviewer wrote. “It's moisturizing without being heavy or oily, it gives good sun protection for everyday wear and doesn't take forever to soak into your skin, and it is fragrance and paraben-free! I will be putting this on my face every single day.”
Another five-star reviewer added: “The formula is silky-smooth, super lightweight, and quickly absorbs. It wasn't greasy AT ALL, and it fit into my existing morning skincare/makeup routine without a hitch.”
One of the best parts of this product is that it eliminates steps from your skincare routine, while still providing your skin with moisture and protection. You will no longer have to apply moisturizer and sunscreen separately, and you can even use the formula as a makeup primer.
We’re all about finding products that simplify our morning routine, and this hydrating sunscreen does exactly that. Shop the Belei Oil-Free SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen for $19 at Amazon now.