Shoppers Are 'Aging in Reverse' Thanks to This $20 Retinol Serum
Retinol is the gold standard treatment for fighting signs of aging, but it can sometimes come at a hefty cost. Before you shell out hundreds for the latest formula, Amazon shoppers recommend trying this $20 option that's making a "dramatic difference" in the appearance of their skin. Here's why over 6,500 customers swear by the Yeouth Retinol Serum.
The serum uses 2.5 percent retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pores. It can also minimize dark spots and discoloration while boosting collagen production so the skin looks fuller and firmer over time. Retinol is known to be drying, but this formula contains hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to hydrate and soothe, as well as vitamin E to protect the skin from harmful UV rays and free radicals that can increase signs of aging.
The serum is so effective, users say they're "aging in reverse," and getting mistaken for 25- and 30-year-olds despite actually being 41.
"Holy… wow!!! The very first night I used this product I saw an honest to God difference! It was unbelievable," wrote one reviewer, who added that their husband also noticed a difference in their skin. "I have been using Nerium for over 6 months and the change I saw was nothing compared to this product."
"I've been using Yeouth's Retinol Serum (at night), and Hyaluronic Acid (a few times a week, during the day)," said another user. "Long story short, I am aging in reverse. I don't ever remember my skin glowing like this, and my wrinkles have noticeably softened. Also, I struggle with adult acne, but to a much lesser degree now that I'm using retinol."
While retinol can be harsh on sensitive skin, shoppers say this product is gentle enough to keep flakiness and redness at bay, even for first-time retinol users. Some credit this to the fact that the serum is made without fragrances, sulfates, or parabens. Others suggest starting slow and using the product every other night in the beginning to give your skin time to adjust.
If you're ready to see immediate results for a low cost, the $20 Yeouth Retinol Serum on Amazon may be worth a try.