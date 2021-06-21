We All Have a Favorite Quarantine Purchase: Mine Was a Silk Sleep Mask

I've never been much of an online shopper, but when the word "quarantine" became part of my regular vocabular last year, I was "adding to cart" like nobody's business. With the work-from-home freedom to be makeupless, I ordered several new face masks immediately, thinking I'd get a few weeks of pampering in before going back to the office. More than a year later, I'm still working from home, though I've dialed back the personal spa moments (my husband was spooked the first time he woke up to find a monster with green clay on her face sipping coffee in his den). Throughout the year, there were viral stories about pajamas selling like hotcakes, while high heels and highlights went by the wayside. People ordered Air Fryers and bread makers in search of new hobbies. And I bought a silk sleep mask. My beloved silk sleep mask quickly became one of those, "Why didn't I get this sooner?" buys. Not only does it do the obvious job of blocking out light, but this silk sleep mask is a psychological wonder. I would equate it to a weighted blanket: When I put it on, it's not only immediately comforting, but it signals to my brain that it's time to sleep. It's almost like a swaddle for my face, cozy and safe. Plus, since the sleep mask I purchased is silk, I don't have to worry about the fabric causing creases in the delicate skin around my eyes or breakage in my hair. The lightweight silk doesn't feel bulky when I'm trying to fall asleep, either. Whether a nighttime cup of hot of tea, a gratitude journal, or a silk sleep mask, I've discovered plenty of little at-home luxuries that help curb the effects of the stress we've all felt the past year. It might seem silly, but something as trivial as a piece of fabric I put over my eyes at night has made a world of difference in my quality of sleep. It can't hurt to see if it does the same for you.