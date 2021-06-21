We All Have a Favorite Quarantine Purchase: Mine Was a Silk Sleep Mask
I've never been much of an online shopper, but when the word "quarantine" became part of my regular vocabular last year, I was "adding to cart" like nobody's business. With the work-from-home freedom to be makeupless, I ordered several new face masks immediately, thinking I'd get a few weeks of pampering in before going back to the office. More than a year later, I'm still working from home, though I've dialed back the personal spa moments (my husband was spooked the first time he woke up to find a monster with green clay on her face sipping coffee in his den). Throughout the year, there were viral stories about pajamas selling like hotcakes, while high heels and highlights went by the wayside. People ordered Air Fryers and bread makers in search of new hobbies. And I bought a silk sleep mask. My beloved silk sleep mask quickly became one of those, "Why didn't I get this sooner?" buys. Not only does it do the obvious job of blocking out light, but this silk sleep mask is a psychological wonder. I would equate it to a weighted blanket: When I put it on, it's not only immediately comforting, but it signals to my brain that it's time to sleep. It's almost like a swaddle for my face, cozy and safe. Plus, since the sleep mask I purchased is silk, I don't have to worry about the fabric causing creases in the delicate skin around my eyes or breakage in my hair. The lightweight silk doesn't feel bulky when I'm trying to fall asleep, either. Whether a nighttime cup of hot of tea, a gratitude journal, or a silk sleep mask, I've discovered plenty of little at-home luxuries that help curb the effects of the stress we've all felt the past year. It might seem silly, but something as trivial as a piece of fabric I put over my eyes at night has made a world of difference in my quality of sleep. It can't hurt to see if it does the same for you.
Related Items
Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask
BUY IT: $9.89; amazon.com
If you're new to the silk sleep mask game and want an affordable option to try it out, this highly rated pick from Amazon will do the trick. It has more than 19,000 reviews, the majority of which are five-star and praise its lightweight fabric and ability to block out even "brilliant sunshine." One reviewer summed it up pretty well: "The best slumber investment I've made." And at less than $10, that's not a losing investment.
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
BUY IT: $50; dermstore.com
Sticker shock? I know, me too. But trust me when I say this luxe buy is worth every penny. Slipsilk (yep, the brand's signature blend of silk) was developed over 10 years with your skin and hair in mind. With less transfer of that pricey eye cream to Slipsilk than cotton, you won't loses a dime of money on skincare products to your sleep mask and pillowcase. Each of the gorgeous color options were made with non-toxic dyes, so you don't have to worry about irritation.
Mer-Sea & Co. Avant Garden Eye Mask
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
Feeling a little Holly Golightly and want a silk sleep mask that offers style and function? We found this elegant pick that you won't be embarrassed to bring to your next girls' trip. The five-star reviews for this soft mask are as pretty as the product itself: "had the best sleep ever. It feels and looks so luxurious and is the perfect addition to my sleep routine."
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask
BUY IT: $48; lunya.co
When blackout shades and sound machines aren't cutting it, turn to Lunya. This silk sleep mask will block out every sliver of light that tries to disrupt your beauty rest, and the thick strap aids in noise-cancelling as well (looking at you, new moms!). It might seem bulky, but the wide elastic band actually prevents hair creases much better than its thinner-strapped counterparts. One reviewer said the Lunya mask "changed her life." Since it's no bargain buy, she admitted she initially felt guilty about the price point, but "Not anymore! I fall asleep in 20 minutes instead of 2 hours…When I wake up my face looks refreshed and not puffy. I have more energy, my mood is better and sleep is better. If you struggle with sleep, get one of these!"
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask
BUY IT: $29; brooklinen.com
With the Brooklinen name attached to it, you know this product is going to be so soft and cozy. It comes in seven color options, and you can even purchase a matching pillow to really treat your skin and hair to the full silk experience. The Mulberry silk is naturally cool to the touch, so sticky Southern summers have nothing on your night of sleep. If you're wondering if the quality meets some of the pricier masks, take it from one reviewer: "The mask is very soft to the touch and feels even better on the face! Blocks out light very well and is very well priced! Very worth my money!"