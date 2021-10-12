This Customer-Loved Teddy Coat Brings a New Meaning to Cozy Fall Jackets, and It's Only $35

To quote another shopper, this coat is "cuddly, but make it fashion." In a raving five-star review, they continued, "this is the perfect oversized jacket for this style. Must have. I tried on tons of in-store jackets like this one and none fit this well… Highly recommend. Comfy, no weird seams or tags. The green color is [true olive and] doesn't look cheap, at all. I feel like I'm being cuddled. Worth every penny!" Who needs a blanket when you have this?