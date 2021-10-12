This Customer-Loved Teddy Coat Brings a New Meaning to Cozy Fall Jackets, and It's Only $35
As the temperatures drop and the leaves begin to change, it's time to break out the cozy coats and jackets. But as you walk around in the same trusty fall jacket you've been wearing for years, you might realize that it's time for something new—something warmer. That's where an Amazon best-selling faux fur jacket comes into play.
Essentially just an ultra-fuzzy blanket, this faux shearling jacket from Prettygarden is a stylish defense against the chill of autumn. It's available in two distinct styles—one is similar to a short peacoat with prominent lapels, the other is an oversize zip-up bomber—and both feature that cozy, teddy bear-like material, plus two large side pockets.
With 26 different colors to choose from, sizes S to XXXL, and a price tag no higher than $35, it's no surprise that customers are obsessed. "I love this jacket!" one happy customer wrote. "I wasn't sure how the quality was going to turn out but it's super soft and exactly what I wanted. I got a small and it fits in the oversized way that I wanted/expected… It's soooo warm!"
To quote another shopper, this coat is "cuddly, but make it fashion." In a raving five-star review, they continued, "this is the perfect oversized jacket for this style. Must have. I tried on tons of in-store jackets like this one and none fit this well… Highly recommend. Comfy, no weird seams or tags. The green color is [true olive and] doesn't look cheap, at all. I feel like I'm being cuddled. Worth every penny!" Who needs a blanket when you have this?
To style the jacket for daytime, keep it simple with leggings and an oversized t-shirt and let the jacket speak for itself. And for date night? Throw it on with your favorite jeans, boots, and sweater to stay warm and cozy as the sun goes down.
