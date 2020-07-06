Signet Rings Are a Timeless Trend Southern Women Will Always Wear—Here Are 12 Pretty Ones To Shop Now

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Etsy/ZoeLevJewelry

It’s no secret that Southern women love to slap a monogram on an accessory, whether it’s a carryall tote or piece of jewelry—and while we will always love a personalized nameplate necklace, nothing feels quite as classic as a signet ring bearing a monogram or initial. Coming in traditional gold, antique silver, and even modern rose gold, signet rings add a touch of elegance to any outfit. These signet-style rings come personalized with cursive script (always a crowd-pleaser!), block lettering, and even designs that match your birth date or zodiac sign. Signet monogram rings will never go out of style—so browse and shop these 12 pretty ones to find your next best accessory. 

1 of 12

Classic Gold Signet Ring

BaubleBar

This is an everyday staple ring that comes in both sterling silver and 14k gold, depending on your personal preference—and jewelry box! 

 Buy It: $68; baublebar.com

2 of 12

Classic Silver Signet Ring

Etsy/Micronsilver

For the gal donning a more traditional sense of style, this antique-looking silver ring adds the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble. 

 Buy It: $42.50 and up; etsy.com

3 of 12

Rose Gold Signet Ring

Brook & York

If you want something different from the typical silver and gold, try a rose gold ring with subtle script monogramming. 

Buy It: $80; brookandyork.com

4 of 12

Minimalist Monogram Ring

Etsy/GoldPersonalized

For a simpler rendition of the statement signet style, go with this thin-banded ring that comes in silver, gold, rose gold, and splurge-worthy 14k gold. 

Buy It: $25.50 and up; etsy.com

5 of 12

Block Letter Silver Signet Ring

Nordstrom

Fans of clean lines and contemporary script will love this more modern version of classic signet ring. 

Buy It: $88; nordstrom.com

6 of 12

Starburst Signet Ring

Nordstrom

You don't have to love monograms to rock one of these signet styles—this starburst ring adds a fun touch of sparkle to your hand. 

Buy It: $41 (on sale!); nordstrom.com

7 of 12

Personalized Bar Ring

Oak & Luna

While oval and round is most common for signet rings, we're loving this simple bar take on the trend that can fit any word you want, from your name to an affirmation. 

Buy It: $75 and up; oakandluna.com

8 of 12

Engraved Pinky Signet Ring

Etsy/ZoeLevJewelry

The real estate on your fingers already taken? Invest in a dainty pinky ring that teeters the line between cool and classic. 

Buy It: $64 and up; etsy.com

9 of 12

Custom Sterling Silver Ring

Amazon

This detailed sterling silver number is primed and ready to be monogrammed in the script of your choice. 

Buy It: $67; amazon.com

10 of 12

Custom Zodiac Signet Ring

Etsy/CaitlynMinimalist

Those wanting something personalized in a way unique from the typical monogram will find this zodiac ring the perfect compromise. Submit your zodiac sign or birth date to customize the star design. 

Buy It: $21.75 and up; etsy.com

11 of 12

Bespoke Heirloom Signet Ring

Gorjana

This might be the most elegant out of the bunch, featuring just one letter, number, or creative symbol of your choice. 

Buy It: $55; gorjana.com

12 of 12

Gold Oval Signet Ring

Loft

This super cheap ring is the best investment to help you decide whether or not you would actually wear a signet ring enough to jump through the personalization hoops. 

Buy It: $8 (on sale!); loft.com

