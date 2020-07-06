Signet Rings Are a Timeless Trend Southern Women Will Always Wear—Here Are 12 Pretty Ones To Shop Now
It’s no secret that Southern women love to slap a monogram on an accessory, whether it’s a carryall tote or piece of jewelry—and while we will always love a personalized nameplate necklace, nothing feels quite as classic as a signet ring bearing a monogram or initial. Coming in traditional gold, antique silver, and even modern rose gold, signet rings add a touch of elegance to any outfit. These signet-style rings come personalized with cursive script (always a crowd-pleaser!), block lettering, and even designs that match your birth date or zodiac sign. Signet monogram rings will never go out of style—so browse and shop these 12 pretty ones to find your next best accessory.
Classic Gold Signet Ring
This is an everyday staple ring that comes in both sterling silver and 14k gold, depending on your personal preference—and jewelry box!
Buy It: $68; baublebar.com
Classic Silver Signet Ring
For the gal donning a more traditional sense of style, this antique-looking silver ring adds the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble.
Buy It: $42.50 and up; etsy.com
Rose Gold Signet Ring
If you want something different from the typical silver and gold, try a rose gold ring with subtle script monogramming.
Buy It: $80; brookandyork.com
Minimalist Monogram Ring
For a simpler rendition of the statement signet style, go with this thin-banded ring that comes in silver, gold, rose gold, and splurge-worthy 14k gold.
Buy It: $25.50 and up; etsy.com
Block Letter Silver Signet Ring
Fans of clean lines and contemporary script will love this more modern version of classic signet ring.
Buy It: $88; nordstrom.com
Starburst Signet Ring
You don't have to love monograms to rock one of these signet styles—this starburst ring adds a fun touch of sparkle to your hand.
Buy It: $41 (on sale!); nordstrom.com
Personalized Bar Ring
While oval and round is most common for signet rings, we're loving this simple bar take on the trend that can fit any word you want, from your name to an affirmation.
Buy It: $75 and up; oakandluna.com
Engraved Pinky Signet Ring
The real estate on your fingers already taken? Invest in a dainty pinky ring that teeters the line between cool and classic.
Buy It: $64 and up; etsy.com
Custom Sterling Silver Ring
This detailed sterling silver number is primed and ready to be monogrammed in the script of your choice.
Buy It: $67; amazon.com
Custom Zodiac Signet Ring
Those wanting something personalized in a way unique from the typical monogram will find this zodiac ring the perfect compromise. Submit your zodiac sign or birth date to customize the star design.
Buy It: $21.75 and up; etsy.com
Bespoke Heirloom Signet Ring
This might be the most elegant out of the bunch, featuring just one letter, number, or creative symbol of your choice.
Buy It: $55; gorjana.com
Gold Oval Signet Ring
This super cheap ring is the best investment to help you decide whether or not you would actually wear a signet ring enough to jump through the personalization hoops.
Buy It: $8 (on sale!); loft.com