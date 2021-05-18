This $12 Physicians Formula Bronzer Is the Reason I'm Ditching the Expensive One I've Used for Years
As with my affinity for pajama sets and my volume-averse hair, I inherited my go-to bronzer from my mom. For years, her favorite designer bronzer did the trick for me too—a natural matte finish, saturated and lasting color, and even application made it a winner—but I'd never really considered that there might be a drugstore alternative that worked just as well and didn't come with a $44 price tag. And then I was introduced to Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer.
I first learned about the budget-friendly bronzer from two Houston, Texas, bloggers I follow quasi-religiously (@kathleenjenningsbeauty and @things.i.bought.and.liked), and as they don't hand out shining endorsements with reckless abandon, I generally take their recommendations to heart. I picked up the Murumuru Butter Bronzer in the shade "Sun-Kissed" at Target, and after a couple of weeks in my makeup rotation, it's officially earned its permanent place there. (BUY IT: $11.19, amazon.com)
As with its more expensive counterpart, the Murumuru bronzer has a matte finish that offers radiance without being shimmery, and the color sidesteps artificial orange-y undertones in favor of a natural-looking glow. On its own, I find that it doesn't last quite as long as my old, expensive bronzer, but as I usually don't leave the house without a spritz of setting spray, the longevity of the color is typically a non-issue. There are two other small (personal) caveats of the Murumuru bronzer: the smell and the applicator sponge. For some, the beachy, coconut scent may be a plus, but I prefer unscented beauty products. That said, the smell isn't overwhelming and doesn't linger after I've applied it, so it's not a huge deal. Second, the included sponge produces a heavier application than I like, so I opt to use my makeup brush instead for a lighter touch and easier blending.
Even with those small caveats, at a price of $12, the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer is overall a better buy than my old designer staple, and I'm making the switch. Now all that's left to do is convince my mom to trade in her pricy bronzer too. This is one scenario where daughter knows best!
