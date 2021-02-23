Dermatologists Recommend This $20 Anti-Wrinkle Cream Set for ‘Stopping Aging in Its Tracks’

Retinol creams are the beauty world's equivalent to the fountain of youth. The powerhouse ingredient is derived from vitamin A and turned into retinoic acid that helps combat everything from unwanted acne to dark spots and wrinkles. While you can shell out the big bucks for a prescription retinol product, Amazon shoppers suggest Neutrogena's Healthy Skin Retinol Cream bundle for similar results at a fraction of the price.
The skincare duo comes with a morning and night cream so you can fight aging all day long. Both the morning and night cream include vitamin E and B5 to leave the skin soft and supple—but never greasy, as well as a healthy dose of retinol for fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and more. The morning cream, however, also contains broad-spectrum SPF 15 to ward off damaging UV rays that can negate the anti-aging benefits of the retinol.
Buy It: $20; amazon.com
While the combined creams ring in at just $20, over 3,000 Amazon shoppers say the affordable price is just an added bonus to the oil- and fragrance-free formula.
"I've used SO MANY different retinols and this one is excellent," writes one customer. "Brown spots have disappeared from around my eyes. My skin loves this stuff and I love the price."
Another even mentions that a dermatologist suggested this drugstore dupe over more expensive alternatives: "Skin feels plump and moist in the morning without an excessive greasy feel. Really is a game changer, especially since so many creams now are $50 plus. A dermatologist told me [using] this at night plus sunscreen during the day will stop sun damage and aging in its tracks."
If you're worried the over-the-counter treatment will take longer to show skincare results, loyal users are saying they saw "wrinkle reduction within a week" and have even found the versatile formula works for reducing other skincare concerns, like stretch marks.
If you're looking to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots for less, try this affordable cream set for just $20 on Amazon now—or start out with just the night cream while it's 16 percent off.