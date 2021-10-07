The Best Pedicure Colors for Winter 2022
Winter months don't mean it's time to stop your regular pedicure appointments. However, the change in season does provide a reason to rethink what polish color you'll choose and, perhaps, add some new colors to your rotation. It's time to swap the bright pinks, pastel purples, and stark white polishes for moodier shades like muted blues, shimmery golds, and deep greens to ring in the winter months. Plus, the holidays that take place during the winter season provide reason to add some fun (and maybe even a little sparkle) to your next pedicure.
With some help from out favorite brands like OPI, Olive & June, Essie, and more, we're here to provide all of the winter pedicure inspiration you'll need for your next at-home spa night or trip to the salon. Here are 12 of the best pedicure colors for winter, starting at just $4.99.
Related Items
OPI Nature Strong Force of Nailture
BUY IT: $11.50; amazon.com
Nature Strong is OPI's new plant-based formula that's also long-lasting and has a high-shine finish. This shade of blue is reminiscent of a thunderstorm on a gloomy winter day.
Olive & June JG
BUY IT: $8; oliveandjune.com
This rich berry shade from Olive & June is a winter-ready way to add a pop of pink to your wardrobe. The formula features a gel-like finish that easily comes off with nail polish remover.
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color Taupe Priority
BUY IT: $4.49; target.com
If you prefer a barely-there neutral shade, this taupe is just a few shades darker for winter.
OPI Snow Day in LA
BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com
A pearly, snow-inspired white will give your nails a frosted look to match the chill in the air.
Zoya Nahala
BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com
Worn alone or on top of other colors, this golden glitter shade is the perfect way to celebrate all of the holidays that come during the winter months.
China Glaze Don't Make Me Blush
BUY IT: $7.50; ulta.com
Blush is basically a neutral in our book, and can be worn year-round. Just switch out your lighter summer shade for this slightly darker formula.
Sally Hansen Cinna-Snap
BUY IT: $4.49; target.com
Red is always in-season, and this deep shade was made for cooler months. This one-coat formula dries in 60 seconds so you can throw on open-toed shoes at a moment's notice if needed.
Essie Expressie Binge-Worthy
BUY IT: $8.97; amazon.com
If you can't decide between a warm taupe or cool gray shade, this quick-dry polish toes the line between both.
OPI It's a Piazza Cake
BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com
Orange was given a slightly darker hue reminiscent of persimmons in this OPI shade.
Olive & June Scattered Showers
BUY IT: $8; oliveandjune.com
Steel undertones give gray a moodier feel to match the weather of winter. It features Olive & June's signature wide, fan-shaped brush to make painting easier.
Essie Sound Check You Out
BUY IT: $8.50; amazon.com
Lavender tones give mauve a creamy finish and help create a winter-perfect shade of purple.
Smith & Cult Darjeeling Darling
BUY IT: $18; amazon.com
This forest green shade in Smith & Cult's signature 8-free formula will add some holiday cheer to your next pedicure.