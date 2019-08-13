15 Transitional Nail Colors That Go From Summer to Fall Seamlessly
As much as we love summer's bright coral and crisp white manicures, we're just as partial to the moodier counterparts that we steer towards during autumn. Since August and September mark the transition time between summer and fall, bridge the beauty gap by picking the best in-between nail shades to start seeing some autumn color without going full-on fall.
For the autumnal enthusiasts, try one of these rich and vibrant shades of purple, blue, and green. For those wishing to hold onto summer just a bit longer, go brighter with shades of orange, creamy nude, and metallic. Here are 15 trendy, transitional nail colors to take you from summer to fall.
Coppery Orange
OPI Nail Lacquer in "Suzi Needs a Loch-smith"
Take your summer coral into autumnal territory with this copper-kissed shade of orange that's part of OPI's Scotland Collection.
BUY IT: $10.79; amazon.com
Boysenberry Pink
Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in "Ohm My Magenta"
Like late-summer berries bursting at every bite, boysenberry pink is highly pigmented and oh-so vibrant.
BUY IT: $6.50; walmart.com
Cactus Green
Essie Nail Lacquer in "Cacti On the Prize"
If summer was all about lime green, autumn is going to be all cactus green. It's a more yellow version of sage green, which makes it slightly more exciting and late-summer-friendly.
BUY IT: $8.99; walmart.com
Dusty Mauve
OPI Nail Lacquer in "Claydreaming"
This brown-purple toes the line between neutral and a subtle pop of color.
BUY IT: $10.79; amazon.com
Slate Blue
Olive & June Nail Polish in "Social Studies"
This nail polish line masters the at-home mani with opaque creamy color equipped with a cuticle-hugging brush. For the summer-to-fall transition, go with a sun-bleached navy blue.
BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com
Pearl White
Revlon Super Lustrous Nail Enamel in "Pure Pearl"
The pearly nail trend isn't going anywhere, and this Revlon shade is a longtime classic.
BUY IT: $8.85; amazon.com
Dusty Pink
OPI Nail Lacquer in "Edinburgh-er & Tatties"
Who says you can't rock pink all year long? This dusty hue is like a toned-down version of pastel pink that flatters many skin tones.
BUY IT: $10.79; amazon.com
Muted Lavender
Essie Expressie Nail Polish in "Skip the Track"
Essie's quick-dry collection features all the colors to keep on hand at home for whenever you need a fast fix. This soft lilac is just what the end-of-summer ordered.
BUY IT: $9; amazon.com
Creamy Tan
Olive & June Nail Polish in "Coffee Milk"
If you want something that's not baby pink but not moody taupe, this true tan is the barely-there color to suit all skin tones.
BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com
Metallic Taupe
Chanel Le Vernis in "Canotier"
What sets this dark nude apart from your average taupe is the metallic finish and envy-worthy shine. It looks anything but dull and boring.
BUY IT: $28; macys.com
Blushed Caramel
OPI Nail Lacquer in "Endless Sun-ner"
Say hello to the only nude you need to know this fall. It's a warmed-up version of a classic nude and can be described as a blush-toned caramel color.
BUY IT: $11.50; amazon.com
Not-Your-Basic White
JINsoon Nail Lacquer in "Kookie White"
Leave your paper-white in July, and go for its edgier cousin, "kookie" white. The white tone is tinted with just a touch of gray and blue, making it about the coolest nude you'll see all year.
BUY IT: $15.90; amazon.com
Baby Coral
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in "Peggy Sunburn"
Not quite full autumn orange, not quite bright summer coral, this shade is super creamy and makes a great matching pedicure color.
BUY IT: $30; nordstrom.com
Royal Blue
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in "Serra Blue"
We're saving inky navy blues for the colder months. Transition to fall with this bright midnight blue instead.
BUY IT: $18; smithandcult.com
Juniper Green
Essie Nail Lacquer in "Off Tropic"
We're seeing plenty of moody greens in this fall's future, but this vivid shade of juniper makes the perfect first choice. It's robust and pigmented without going too far on the dark side.
BUY IT: $9.99; target.com