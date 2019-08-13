15 Transitional Nail Colors That Go From Summer to Fall Seamlessly

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated August 29, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy Essie

As much as we love summer's bright coral and crisp white manicures, we're just as partial to the moodier counterparts that we steer towards during autumn. Since August and September mark the transition time between summer and fall, bridge the beauty gap by picking the best in-between nail shades to start seeing some autumn color without going full-on fall.

For the autumnal enthusiasts, try one of these rich and vibrant shades of purple, blue, and green. For those wishing to hold onto summer just a bit longer, go brighter with shades of orange, creamy nude, and metallic. Here are 15 trendy, transitional nail colors to take you from summer to fall.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Coppery Orange

Credit: OPI

OPI Nail Lacquer in "Suzi Needs a Loch-smith"

Take your summer coral into autumnal territory with this copper-kissed shade of orange that's part of OPI's Scotland Collection.

BUY IT: $10.79; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Boysenberry Pink

Credit: Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in "Ohm My Magenta"

Like late-summer berries bursting at every bite, boysenberry pink is highly pigmented and oh-so vibrant. 

BUY IT: $6.50; walmart.com

3 of 15

Cactus Green

Credit: Target

Essie Nail Lacquer in "Cacti On the Prize" 

If summer was all about lime green, autumn is going to be all cactus green. It's a more yellow version of sage green, which makes it slightly more exciting and late-summer-friendly. 

BUY IT: $8.99; walmart.com

Advertisement

4 of 15

Dusty Mauve

Credit: OPI

OPI Nail Lacquer in "Claydreaming"

This brown-purple toes the line between neutral and a subtle pop of color. 

BUY IT: $10.79; amazon.com

5 of 15

Slate Blue

Credit: Olive and June

Olive & June Nail Polish in "Social Studies"

This nail polish line masters the at-home mani with opaque creamy color equipped with a cuticle-hugging brush. For the summer-to-fall transition, go with a sun-bleached navy blue.

BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com

6 of 15

Pearl White

Credit: Revlon

Revlon Super Lustrous Nail Enamel in "Pure Pearl"

The pearly nail trend isn't going anywhere, and this Revlon shade is a longtime classic. 

BUY IT: $8.85; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Dusty Pink

Credit: OPI

OPI Nail Lacquer in "Edinburgh-er & Tatties"

Who says you can't rock pink all year long? This dusty hue is like a toned-down version of pastel pink that flatters many skin tones.

BUY IT: $10.79; amazon.com

8 of 15

Muted Lavender

Credit: Essie

Essie Expressie Nail Polish in "Skip the Track"

Essie's quick-dry collection features all the colors to keep on hand at home for whenever you need a fast fix. This soft lilac is just what the end-of-summer ordered. 

BUY IT: $9; amazon.com

9 of 15

Creamy Tan

Credit: Olive and June

Olive & June Nail Polish in "Coffee Milk"

If you want something that's not baby pink but not moody taupe, this true tan is the barely-there color to suit all skin tones. 

BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Metallic Taupe

Credit: Nordstrom

Chanel Le Vernis in "Canotier"

What sets this dark nude apart from your average taupe is the metallic finish and envy-worthy shine. It looks anything but dull and boring. 

BUY IT: $28; macys.com

11 of 15

Blushed Caramel

Credit: OPI

OPI Nail Lacquer in "Endless Sun-ner"

Say hello to the only nude you need to know this fall. It's a warmed-up version of a classic nude and can be described as a blush-toned caramel color. 

BUY IT: $11.50; amazon.com

12 of 15

Not-Your-Basic White

Credit: JINsoon

JINsoon Nail Lacquer in "Kookie White"

Leave your paper-white in July, and go for its edgier cousin, "kookie" white. The white tone is tinted with just a touch of gray and blue, making it about the coolest nude you'll see all year. 

BUY IT: $15.90; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Baby Coral

Credit: Gucci

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in "Peggy Sunburn"

Not quite full autumn orange, not quite bright summer coral, this shade is super creamy and makes a great matching pedicure color.

BUY IT: $30; nordstrom.com

14 of 15

Royal Blue

Credit: Smith & Cult

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in "Serra Blue"

We're saving inky navy blues for the colder months. Transition to fall with this bright midnight blue instead.

BUY IT: $18; smithandcult.com

15 of 15

Juniper Green

Credit: Essie

Essie Nail Lacquer in "Off Tropic" 

We're seeing plenty of moody greens in this fall's future, but this vivid shade of juniper makes the perfect first choice. It's robust and pigmented without going too far on the dark side. 

BUY IT: $9.99; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough