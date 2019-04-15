The Hottest Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2020
When it comes to summer in the South, one thing always runs true: It has us dreaming about long days at the beach with toes in the sand and a piña colada in hand. If you can’t make it to the coast this weekend and, instead, are counting the days until your summer beach getaway, channel those Southern beach vibes on your fingers and toes. We’ve rounded up new nail polish colors that will feel right at home at one of our favorite Southern beaches. These shades are so coastal that once you’ve painted on two coats, you’ll feel like you’re living easy at Orange Beach, Cape Charles, or the Florida Keys. And if those really are your spots, you’ll want to pick up one of these shades ASAP, from sandy pink to bright coral. If your heart belongs to two beaches, may we suggest painting your fingers one shade and your toes another? These summer nail polish colors make it hard to choose. So pick a new favorite shade (or two! or three!), and you'll instantly feel ready to soak in the sun.
OPI “Hue Is The Artist?”
Buy It: $10.50; ulta.com
One editor cannot stop raving about this new neutral shade that’s beating out Funny Bunny in her book.
Smith & Cult “Fosse Fingers”
Buy It: $18; dermstore.com
Whether it’s your jewelry or your nail polish color, rose gold feels so right for summer.
Nails Inc. Kiss My Peach Duo Nail Set
Buy It: $15; sephora.com
This set gives you two trendy, summery peach tones for the price of one. You’ll swap them out all summer long.
Essie Expressie “Air Dry”
Buy It: $8.99; target.com
This denim blue is cool but fun for summer.
Olive & June “MM”
Buy It: $8; oliveandjune.com
This toasted sand color is a summery neutral that will flatter any skin tone.
OPI "Kyoto Pearl"
Buy It: $11; target.com
Trade in your opaque white-nude for a shimmery, translucent ivory. It'll make your summer glow really stand out.
Defy & Inspire Nail Lacquer "Paradise Island"
Buy It: $6.99; target.com
Everyone loves a color that looks just as good on their nails as it would on their walls, which is why we can’t get enough of this beachy hue.
Essie Gel Couture "Rock the Runway"
Buy It: $11.50; ulta.com
Show your patriotism at the next Fourth of July barbecue with a classic red.
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer "Toasted Sugar"
Buy It: $37; nordstrom.com
Can’t bring yourself to rock a brighter polish? Opt for this iconic beige with warm, summery undertones.
Sally Hansen Color Therapy "Soak At Sunset"
Buy It: $8.99; ulta.com
While it may not be quite as awe-inducing as a real sunset, this metallic coral is pretty close.
Chanel Le Vernis “Radiant Verde”
Buy It: $28; macys.com
Just like the ocean you’ll be diving into this summer, this shimmery shade is cool and beautiful.
Smith & Cult “Tang Bang”
Buy It: $18; dermstore.com
This terra cotta shade is warm and beachy, just like your summer tan.
OPI “My Chihuahua Doesn’t Bite Anymore”
Buy It: $10.50; ulta.com
This update on a legendary OPI shade is just the color you need if you don’t like going out of your comfort zone too much but want to refresh your usual manicure.
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro “Call Out My Name”
Buy It: $20; sephora.com
A soft lavender should be in everyone’s nail kit.
Essie Expressie “Strong at 1%”
Buy It: $8.99; target.com
This quick-dry shade is the ultimate coral for summer beach trips.
Essie “Mosaic On Down”
Buy It: $9; ulta.com
Shimmery gold polish is a summer staple.
Olive & June “GH”
Buy It: $8; oliveandjune.com
Upgrade your baby pink mani with this fresh, glowy shade.