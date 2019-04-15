The Hottest Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2020

When it comes to summer in the South, one thing always runs true: It has us dreaming about long days at the beach with toes in the sand and a piña colada in hand. If you can’t make it to the coast this weekend and, instead, are counting the days until your summer beach getaway, channel those Southern beach vibes on your fingers and toes. We’ve rounded up new nail polish colors that will feel right at home at one of our favorite Southern beaches. These shades are so coastal that once you’ve painted on two coats, you’ll feel like you’re living easy at Orange Beach, Cape Charles, or the Florida Keys. And if those really are your spots, you’ll want to pick up one of these shades ASAP, from sandy pink to bright coral. If your heart belongs to two beaches, may we suggest painting your fingers one shade and your toes another? These summer nail polish colors make it hard to choose. So pick a new favorite shade (or two! or three!), and you'll instantly feel ready to soak in the sun.