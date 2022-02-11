Our Favorite Pedicure Colors for Spring 2022
Once spring is on the horizon, it's time to start swapping our pedicure polish shades from our favorite winter colors to lighter and brighter shades for spring. Lucky for us, our favorite brands like OPI, Essie, Sally Hansen, and more, have plenty of great colors to choose from for spring 2022. These pretty spring pedicure colors are sure to help put a pep in your step during your next pedicure.
Whether you're a professional at painting your nails at home or will be headed to the salon to welcome the beginning of sandal season with a spa pedicure, the decision of what nail color to commit to can always be tricky. Here are our favorite pedicure colors for spring to make that decision a little easier, starting at just $6.
Related Items
OPI Suzi is My Avatar
BUY IT: $10.79; target.com
From OPI's newest collection, Suzi is My Avatar combines the best of pink and orange for a fresh take on coral.
Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Polish Crystal Blue
BUY IT: $6; amazon.com
Periwinkle is a classic spring shade that can carry you into summer. This plant-based formula from Sally Hansen is 16-free and even includes a plant-based brush.
Essie Run Wildflower
BUY IT: $8.99; target.com
Essie's limited edition Movin' and Groovin' collection includes the perfect soft purple for when the time comes to trade in our favorite winter purple, Lincoln Park After Dark.
Olive & June Grateful & Kind
BUY IT: $8; oliveandjune.com
If you're ready to return to a true pink shade after a winter of icy pink, this color is for you.
Essie Expressie Express to Impress
BUY IT: $8.97; amazon.com
Gray is in during every season, and this fast-drying formula is great to keep on hand for last-minute occasions that call for throwing on open-toed shoes for the first time since last year.
OPI The Pass is Always Greener
BUY IT: $10.79; ulta.com
Go green for spring, but not too bright, with this creamy light green shade from OPI.
Smith & Cult Cool Your Jets
BUY IT: $18; amazon.com
Trade winter whites with warm undertones for a cool, crisp white to welcome a brighter season.
Zoya Presley
BUY IT: $10; amazon.com
If you are always pulled towards neutral tones, mauve shades add a little more color than traditional taupe while still matching everything.
Sally Hansen Hail Cherry
BUY IT: $4.40; target.com
Swap the deep reds of winter for this light red that still packs plenty of color and dries in just 60 seconds.
Essie Flight of Fantasy
BUY IT: $8.99; target.com
New for spring 2022, Flight of Fantasy is Essie's newest soft pastel blue shade to welcome spring.