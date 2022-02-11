Our Favorite Pedicure Colors for Spring 2022

New season, new polish.
By Jenna Sims February 11, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Olive & June

Once spring is on the horizon, it's time to start swapping our pedicure polish shades from our favorite winter colors to lighter and brighter shades for spring. Lucky for us, our favorite brands like OPI, Essie, Sally Hansen, and more, have plenty of great colors to choose from for spring 2022. These pretty spring pedicure colors are sure to help put a pep in your step during your next pedicure.

Whether you're a professional at painting your nails at home or will be headed to the salon to welcome the beginning of sandal season with a spa pedicure, the decision of what nail color to commit to can always be tricky. Here are our favorite pedicure colors for spring to make that decision a little easier, starting at just $6.

Credit: Target

OPI Suzi is My Avatar

BUY IT: $10.79; target.com

From OPI's newest collection, Suzi is My Avatar combines the best of pink and orange for a fresh take on coral.

Credit: Amazon

Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Polish Crystal Blue

BUY IT: $6; amazon.com

Periwinkle is a classic spring shade that can carry you into summer. This plant-based formula from Sally Hansen is 16-free and even includes a plant-based brush.

Credit: Target

Essie Run Wildflower

BUY IT: $8.99; target.com

Essie's limited edition Movin' and Groovin' collection includes the perfect soft purple for when the time comes to trade in our favorite winter purple, Lincoln Park After Dark.

Credit: Olive & June

Olive & June Grateful & Kind

BUY IT: $8; oliveandjune.com

If you're ready to return to a true pink shade after a winter of icy pink, this color is for you.

Credit: Amazon

Essie Expressie Express to Impress

BUY IT: $8.97; amazon.com

Gray is in during every season, and this fast-drying formula is great to keep on hand for last-minute occasions that call for throwing on open-toed shoes for the first time since last year.

Credit: Ulta

OPI The Pass is Always Greener

BUY IT: $10.79; ulta.com

Go green for spring, but not too bright, with this creamy light green shade from OPI.

Credit: Amazon

Smith & Cult Cool Your Jets

BUY IT: $18; amazon.com

Trade winter whites with warm undertones for a cool, crisp white to welcome a brighter season.

Credit: Ulta

Zoya Presley

BUY IT: $10; amazon.com

If you are always pulled towards neutral tones, mauve shades add a little more color than traditional taupe while still matching everything.

Credit: Target

Sally Hansen Hail Cherry

BUY IT: $4.40; target.com

Swap the deep reds of winter for this light red that still packs plenty of color and dries in just 60 seconds.

Credit: Target

Essie Flight of Fantasy

BUY IT: $8.99; target.com

New for spring 2022, Flight of Fantasy is Essie's newest soft pastel blue shade to welcome spring.

© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com