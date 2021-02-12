Barely There Polishes That’ll Convince Everyone You’re a Nail Polishing Pro

We're acutely aware that not everyone has mastered the 90/10 rule and using Vaseline to combat paint on your cuticles can wind up being a gloopy mess if you're not careful. So what to do when you've tried every trick in the book and still can't manage to accomplish a semi-decent manicure at home? We're here to say that all hope is not lost. You can still make the most of your DIY manicure with a barely there polish that brings out the best in your nails. We rounded up the best sheer nail polish colors for faking a professional job even if you have shaky hands, vision issues, or just lack the patience to delicately apply polish (and wait for it to dry—the real clincher).