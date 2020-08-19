The Best Red Polishes for Nailing Your Fall Manicure at Home

Fall is in the air. Well maybe not entirely, but that’s no reason to hold back on decking your nails with the season’s best polishes. But instead of going all Essie After School Boy Blazer and OPI You Don’t Know Jacques?, we’re skipping right through to the reds. You heard it here: You don’t need to hold off on brushing on these sirens until December 1. We’re bringing red polish into focus a season early, and not a moment too soon. From deep red burgundy shades to zingy cherry hues, these red fall nail shades are perfectly suited to shake up your mani this season.