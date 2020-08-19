The Best Red Polishes for Nailing Your Fall Manicure at Home
Fall is in the air. Well maybe not entirely, but that’s no reason to hold back on decking your nails with the season’s best polishes. But instead of going all Essie After School Boy Blazer and OPI You Don’t Know Jacques?, we’re skipping right through to the reds. You heard it here: You don’t need to hold off on brushing on these sirens until December 1. We’re bringing red polish into focus a season early, and not a moment too soon. From deep red burgundy shades to zingy cherry hues, these red fall nail shades are perfectly suited to shake up your mani this season.
OPI Malaga Wine
BUY: $10.50; amazon.com
OPI Malaga Wine is fall perfection. Your hands are absolutely screaming for deep red fall nails, and this polish is just the ticket.
Sephora Collection Parisian Show
BUY: $5; sephora.com
Five-day shine for $5 a bottle—sounds like a deal. This Sephora polish in a creamy red is just a degree removed from the cranberry we’ll be sporting come the start of the holidasy. Let this be your transition.
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish ASAP Apple
BUY: $4.59; target.com
You can skip the base and top coat with this 3-in-1 formula because it’s got it all covered. All you’ll need is one coat that’ll dry in 60-seconds flat. If your fall is characterized by running from one thing to the next, this polish will make sure your nails are always a step ahead.
Essie Bordeaux
BUY: $8.99; walgreens.com
If it’s fall, it’s time for a mani in the shade of deep, dark red. All signs are pointing toward this warm wine polish color, wouldn’t you say?
Smith & Cult The Message
BUY: $18; amazon.com
You just can’t go wrong with a shimmery garnet. It exudes late autumn vibes. This 8-free formula not only skips a bunch of harmful ingredients, but also manages to give long-lasting color that stays put for up to a week.
OPI Infinite Shine Gel Lacquer An Affair in Red Square
BUY: $12.99; target.com
If you’re feeling festive, we don’t blame you. This shimmery shade is made for playing to your social-loving personality. Cheers to that.
Olive & June JG
BUY: $8; oliveandjune.com
Here’s a manicure with personality. A cherry red isn’t just for fa la la-ing—switch it up and make sure to get lots of wear out of this flattering, seasonal hue.
Deborah Lippmann Lady Is A Tramp
BUY: $20; sephora.com
This dark, full coverage red is a mood—and we are jumping aboard this state of mind all season long.
CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish Wilfire
BUY: $10.59; target.com
This formula made with nail-nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, keratin, and jojoba oil, is a pinkish red that’s warm enough to keep the fall vibes coming. Ladies who never met a bright they didn’t love will be swiping away.
Essie Expressie Not So Low-Key
BUY: $8.97; amazon.com
Essie’s new Expressie range is meant for polishing on the fly when time is completely of the essence. The best part? They don’t rely on light colors which traditionally dry faster than the deeps. The iconic brand found a way to make a rich garnet dry in a minute—seriously.
Cote No. 33
BUY: $18; coteshop.co
Don’t save the rubies for Christmas, let’s bust them out mid-October (or even earlier, if you’re daring).
Orly Red Rock
BUY: $9.50; orlybeauty.com
This creamy burgundy is smooth and chic and perfect for pairing with a chunky knit. It’s cozy vibes personified.
Revlon x Sofia Carson Super Lustrous Nail Enamel The Sofia Red
BUY: $3.97; walmart.com
A bright cherry red for fall? Don’t mind if we do. This super-shiny formula is bold, but if you’re looking to keep things bright as we head into the shorter, cooler days, this is the way to do it with style to spare.