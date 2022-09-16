This OPI Shade Is The Perfect Transition Color For Funny Bunny Fans

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Fall is nearly upon us, which means we've still got highs in the 90s to contend with and humidity levels that'll make even the glossiest strands frizz. It may be too early to swap our athleisure skirts for leggings but, by golly, we're ready to signal the start of a new season on our nails at the very least. So we'll retire Funny Bunny for the season, the most go-with-anything neutral that ever existed, just when we really need the utility player to see us through these days of flip-flopping between our summer and fall wardrobes—sometimes within the span of a day. What's a gal to do? We've got the answer and it's none other than OPI My Vampire Is Buff.

Finding a good transitional neutral for nails is a tall order. It needs to take on a slightly warmer vibe, while still working with our lighter and brighter wardrobes since we can't bust out the sweaters just yet. My Vampire Is Buff fits the bill. It has a creamy quality to it, (a la Ballet Slippers and Funny Bunny), but it also pulls from a slightly richer palette, skewing more nude than either white or pink. It'll go with those fun summer shades just as easily as it plays with richer autumnal hues.

The color is opaque, which is another subtle way to give your mani a richer look for the season ahead while still giving a nod to the milky nail trend that is sweeping the salons. But what we love most about My Vampire Is Buff, might just be the formulation options. Whether you prefer Nail Lacquer, GelColor, or Powder Perfection, this hue has you covered. I've been wearing my dip My Vampire Is Buff mani for nearly three weeks now and we're still going strong. The grow out is more subtle than other shades, so I'm able to take advantage of longer trips between salon visits before I swap my transition color for a deeper shade like Big Apple Red or Malaga Wine.

It's hard saying goodbye to summer, but the promise of crisp mornings and cooler nights certainly has its appeal. Until then, we'll be looking the part with a polish that takes the best of both worlds.