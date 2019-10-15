OPI's New Holiday Collection Is So Sparkly and Festive You'll Want Every Color

As much as we understand, in theory, that classic colors like Big Apple Red and Funny Bunny work just as fine during the holiday season as any other time of year, come December we’ll still be asking the nail technician for the newest holiday collection swatches, please and thank you. Something about knowing your color of choice is a *holiday* red just instantly makes it more festive. Likewise, a winter white is much more Christmasy than plain blanc, right? It’s just science. When OPI announced the launch of their Shine Bright holiday collection, we heard the Christmas bells start ringing. It might be the most sparkly holiday collection ever. You’ll find shiny, shimmery colors that range from the perfect red to frosted pink, and you’ll find bold pops of color like dazzling burgundy and deep midnight blue. In a few words: If this collection was a Christmas carol, it would be more “Jingle Bells” than “Silent Night.”We’re celebrating the 2020 Christmas season by making our way through the Shine Bright Collection by OPI. Find your merriest manicure yet.