OPI's New Holiday Collection Is So Sparkly and Festive You'll Want Every Color
As much as we understand, in theory, that classic colors like Big Apple Red and Funny Bunny work just as fine during the holiday season as any other time of year, come December we’ll still be asking the nail technician for the newest holiday collection swatches, please and thank you. Something about knowing your color of choice is a *holiday* red just instantly makes it more festive. Likewise, a winter white is much more Christmasy than plain blanc, right? It’s just science. When OPI announced the launch of their Shine Bright holiday collection, we heard the Christmas bells start ringing. It might be the most sparkly holiday collection ever. You’ll find shiny, shimmery colors that range from the perfect red to frosted pink, and you’ll find bold pops of color like dazzling burgundy and deep midnight blue. In a few words: If this collection was a Christmas carol, it would be more “Jingle Bells” than “Silent Night.”We’re celebrating the 2020 Christmas season by making our way through the Shine Bright Collection by OPI. Find your merriest manicure yet.
Red-y For the Holidays
We’re calling this the new must-have red. It’s the perfect mix between cranberry and siren—and just what we want for Christmas.
This Shade is Ornamental
A shimmery rose pink? Don’t mind if we do. If you’re not ready to go full-on red but still want to feel festive, this hue is the ticket.
Dressed to the Wines
We never met a red wine we didn’t like—especially when we can paint it across our fingers. A subtle shimmer gives a hint of pizzazz.
Naughty or Ice
The slightest of champagne hues comes packed with all the glitter we can possible handle. Frosty would absolutely approve.
To All a Good Night
This popular shade is already selling out, so hop on it and call the sparkly midnight blue yours before December hits.
Heart and Coal
Who’s down for a little holiday drama? Black glitter is unexpected, but the perfect complement for a little black dress.
Tinsel, Tinsel ‘Lil Star
Baby, you’re a star, and OPI’s magical metallic silver will prove it.
Merry in Cranberry
Is it even the holidays if your nails aren't bedecked in a festive cranberry? This one skews more fuchsia than true berry red, making it the ideal update for 2020. It’s time to go bold.
Puttin’ on the Glitz
Giant shards of glitter have Puttin’ on the Glitz a winner for anyone who’s looking to make a statement with their mani this season. The dark grey is unexpected for holiday, but somehow perfectly chic with all those chunky knits we’ll be wearing.
This Gold Sleighs Me
Warm skin tones are going to shine with this gilded number.
Bling It On
It’ll be the best kind of blue Christmas with this icy polish decking your digits.
All A’Twitter in Glitter
Use OPI's iridescent glitter on top of any holiday shade to bring all the holiday cheer or brush it on a la carte for a more subtle sheer sparkle.
Let’s Take an Elfie
A velvet purple with loads of shimmer is hands-down the trendiest polish we’ve seen yet. Wear it if you dare—we guarantee you’ll never look back.
Snowfalling for You
Pink polish is always in season. Snowfalling for You is a fresh holiday take complete with a pearlescent finish.
Gingerbread Man Can
Give this warm and shimmery brown a chance with the season’s best winter white sweaters and you’ll see it really shine.
