Big News: OPI's 10 Most Popular Nail Colors Are Now Available As Press-On Gel Manicures

There are normal nail colors, and then there are iconic nail colors. These are the shades that have that certain je ne sais quoi. They seem to prance over the spectrum of personal preferences and call to us with some sort of unknown enigmatic pull. On the overwhelming wall of polish bottles, these nail colors stand out, no matter if they're muted, bright, moody, or barely there at all. If the words "Funny Bunny," "Cajun Shrimp," "Bubble Bath," or "Lincoln Park After Dark," sound familiar, you know these classics, too.