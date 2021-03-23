Big News: OPI's 10 Most Popular Nail Colors Are Now Available As Press-On Gel Manicures

There are normal nail colors, and then there are iconic nail colors. These are the shades that have that certain je ne sais quoi. They seem to prance over the spectrum of personal preferences and call to us with some sort of unknown enigmatic pull. On the overwhelming wall of polish bottles, these nail colors stand out, no matter if they're muted, bright, moody, or barely there at all. If the words "Funny Bunny," "Cajun Shrimp," "Bubble Bath," or "Lincoln Park After Dark," sound familiar, you know these classics, too.
When press-on gel nail brand imPRESS recently launched its new collaboration with OPI, we couldn't run to the nearest Ulta fast enough. The collection includes 10 of OPI's most popular nail colors of all time—and for the first time ever, you don't have to go to the nail salon to enjoy a streak-free, chip-resistant, professional-looking Alpine Snow manicure. Because, let's be real, the whole at-home nail polishing thing is sometimes way harder than anticipated.
All of the press-on manicure kits come ready to wear, no polish or glue required, and only cost a whopping $9.99. The brand's PureFit technology offers a more natural look and feel than most store-bought temporary nails, and each kit comes with everything you need to complete the application process, including 30 color nails—so plenty room for first-time error. This exclusive collection with OPI's best-selling colors is too good to pass up, so press them on and go.
You can shop all 10 of the OPI x imPRESS Color press-on gel manicures below. Hint: You're going to want to stock up on more than one set.
Unless you've been quarantining yourself from the beauty world for decades, you've heard of OPI Bubble Bath. A similar shade to shopper-loved Essie Ballet Slippers, it's the perfect barely-there sheer pinky nude to have on hand for emergencies.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
If you're in a pinch before an occasion, Funny Bunny also offers a dependable, pretty neutral to cover up cuticles that need some TLC. The milky white shade wears relatively opaque for a slightly more standout look than Bubble Bath.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
For many OPI loyalists, summer looks like Cajun Shrimp. It's a fiery coral that feels more red than pink, making it a no-brainer when you want something that really pops.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
Dulce de Leche feels like a grown-up version of your basic nude-pink and is super complementary on all skin tones. The shade itself is creamy, opaque, and just a little dusty.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
If we had to choose a nail color that makes us think of fancy dinners, salsa dancing, and a bold swipe of eyeliner, it would Malaga Wine. It might be for the most confident among us, but choosing it gets you halfway there.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
Ah, so you're super classy, huh? Samoan Sand is a true nude that appeals to those who don't need any frills or attention and love a crisp, light look. Slight peach tones keep it from looking washed-out.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
This midnight purple is an absolute classic for winter, and these press-on gel nails will get you all of the glossiness of going to the salon—which is important when donning a darker, moodier color.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
You might not have seen this best-seller coming, but it's one of those that people can't help but pick up at the salon whenever warmer temperatures hit. It's a bright watermelon pink that can put anyone in a good mood.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
When nude just won't cut it, people turn to this completely opaque, stark white that leaves no questions asked about what season it is. It's most likely summer—and you're hitting the beach.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com
Gray might feel like an interesting top-seller, but this creamy, dramatic shade is a fan-favorite for anytime an unexpected neutral is in order. Plus, it's great for autumn and winter.
Shop It: $9.99; ulta.com