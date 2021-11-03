Olive and June Just Brought Back Press-On Nails and They're Better Than Ever

This all-in-one kit has every step you can imagine ensuring that your nails are cared for, while looking fabulous in the end. Before we get into all the goodies that are packed into this kit, let's take a moment to appreciate that Olive & June has 21 nail sizes, so you're sure to find a shape and size that fits your hand just right. Goodbye to press-on nails that are almost the right size but just a hair too big or small.