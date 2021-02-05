Polishes That Look Perfect on Short Nails

Short nails are chic. Whether your nails are short out of necessity, convenience, or as a result of that acrylic habit you just couldn't quit in the 90s, short nails are just begging for a nice neutral to really set them a sparkle. Soft beiges, pinks, mauves, and more can create a longer appearance while imparting a classic look that never goes out of style. Of course, we never met a nail that didn't look perfectly divine dressed in a coat of red, which is why you'll find one of our favorite red nail polishes for short nails in this collection. These are the best nail polish colors for short nails, hands down.