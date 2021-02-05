Polishes That Look Perfect on Short Nails
Meet your new mani must-haves.
Short nails are chic. Whether your nails are short out of necessity, convenience, or as a result of that acrylic habit you just couldn't quit in the 90s, short nails are just begging for a nice neutral to really set them a sparkle. Soft beiges, pinks, mauves, and more can create a longer appearance while imparting a classic look that never goes out of style. Of course, we never met a nail that didn't look perfectly divine dressed in a coat of red, which is why you'll find one of our favorite red nail polishes for short nails in this collection. These are the best nail polish colors for short nails, hands down.
BUY IT: $13; amazon.com
This soft, almost off-white pink is as classic as they come. The Infinite Shine finish delivers a gel-like appearance with up to 11 days of wear.
BUY IT: $13; amazon.com
A warmed-up nude is just the ticket for keeping your short nails in line. It works with all skin tones, though it’ll really sparkle on darker complexions.
Buy It: $8.25; amazon.com
Just because your nails are trim, doesn’t mean they should fly under the radar. This bold red packs a punch of color that might convince all the girls to grab their files.
BUY IT: $11.44; amazon.com
Go sheer with a touch of pink. It’s your wear-with-anything nail color that goes from season to season with ease.
BUY IT: $8.97; amazon.com
Blue undertones keep this pastel pink cool and fresh. Give it a spin and you’ll find a fast favorite for your short and sweet mani.
BUY IT: $8; oliveandjune.com
This opaque taupe reads as the perfect barely there neutral, skewing more pink or gray depending on skin tone.
BUY IT: $8; oliveandjune.com
Warm up your mani with this brownish gray lacquer. The formula is 7 free, meaning you can feel good about wearing it nonstop. Pair it with the brand’s Super Glossy Top Coat to extend the wear.
BUY IT: $7.46; amazon.com
We’re making a major case for short, rose-colored nails in 2021. Who's with us? This one comes in Sally Hansen’s gel-like finish that removes like regular nail polish.
BUY IT: $10.49; amazon.com
A little purple, a little pink, a little (seriously, just a smidge) gray—put them together and you’ve got Honeymoon Bliss. It’s just a tad warmer than Essie classics like Fiji and Ballet Slippers.
BUY IT: $4.47; amazon.com
Go a little bold with this smoky plum shade. It’s the ideal between-seasons transition color, whether we’re talking summer to fall, fall to winter, or winter to spring.