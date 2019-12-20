Milky Nails Is the New Manicure Trend Everyone Should Try in 2020
A New Year means new beauty trends and we love scouring the internet to see what the hottest beauty moments will be in the coming year. With a quick scroll through Instagram and Pinterest, it's easy to see that the milky nails look (#milkynails) is already on the rise.
The white manicure trend quite literally looks like the ever-popular dairy beverage found in your fridge. Hence the name, milky nails. We consider the look a neutral take on Essie's popular shade Ballet Slippers, the sheer pink polish that is loved by everyone—including the Queen of England herself. It gives nails a polished look and is less bold than a bright, stark white shade.
While you can certainly save some Pinspiration on your phone to take along with you on your next trip to the nail salon, you can also create the look at home. You'll want to start with a soft white nail polish like Zoya Adel or OPI Funny Bunny. The best way to describe the perfect milky-white shade is that it's not completely sheer, but is a little more translucent than a true white polish. After applying two coats, finish your nails with a glossy top coat to create the shiny finish. It's that simple.
The best thing about nail trends is that they are easy to achieve and don't require much commitment or investment, unlike some other beauty trends. So now is the time to take part in this up-and-coming nail trend so you can start out the New Year in style.