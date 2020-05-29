How Long Do Press-On Nails Last?

Press-on nails have come a long way from the drugstore variety of decades past. Now they're stocked in a plethora of colors, shapes, and designs to suit the demand for an always on-point manicure—even if it means pressing one on at home. Many of the choices out there are pretty bold, if we’re being honest, but rest assured the classic-inclined among us can find French nails, rose-colored nails, and even beige nails with just a hint of pink between the matte finishes and glitter statement makers. Press-on nails are the choice for a professional-looking manicure when time isn’t on your side or a trip to the nail salon just isn’t in the cards. A box of press-on nails can have your digits looking like they’re freshly lacquered in gel polish in just 10 minutes flat.

Before you’re off to the races to pick up a three-month supply of press-ons, let’s talk facts. While we’ve already agreed that the press-on nail market has come quite a long way in recent years, they still don’t hold a candle to the staying power of a professional job. You can expect press-on nails that use an adhesive glue to stick around for about a week, while the variety that rely on a sticker might have a three-to-five-day run, though there are some brands that women swear last just as long as the glue versions.

The thing to remember is that you’re not automatically guaranteed seven glorious days with your new press-ons. Unlike the professional gel or powder dip manicures you get at the salon, these adhesives require a careful hand to ensure you squeeze the most out of them. To make press-on nails last longer, it’s important to be gentle. Wear gloves while doing dishes, try not to submerge them in water, and avoid using heavy household cleaners. Above all, it’s best to go shorter if you’re really looking to get the most out of your press-ons. Just like longer natural nails that are prone to breaking and splitting, long press-on nails have more surface area for potential calamities, including snagging and popping off. If you’ve never had a nail bounce across the table in the middle of a meeting, let us assure you, it is an embarrassment to be avoided at all costs.

