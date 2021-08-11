Fall Pedicure Colors To Help You Step into the New Season on the Right Foot

While we love when it comes time to transition our closets into a new season's wardrobe, the start of fall in the South doesn't mean it's time to pack away all of your sandals just yet. With temperatures still being warm well into the season, there's still time to get some legwork out of our open-toed shoes and booties. These fall pedicure colors are sure to have you excited to start transforming your summer outfits into looks that are more appropriate for fall while still keeping things light and airy.



Whether you're looking for inspiration to take to the nail salon when you get your next pedicure or need a quick-drying formula to keep on hand for last-minute touch ups at home, these shades from our favorite nail polish brands are sure to deliver plenty of fun fall color. From classic neutrals to pigmented shades, here are 10 pretty pedicure colors to help you step into fall in style, starting at just $4.49 a bottle.