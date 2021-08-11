Fall Pedicure Colors To Help You Step into the New Season on the Right Foot

Pretty polishes for your best pedicure ever.
By Jenna Sims
August 11, 2021
While we love when it comes time to transition our closets into a new season's wardrobe, the start of fall in the South doesn't mean it's time to pack away all of your sandals just yet. With temperatures still being warm well into the season, there's still time to get some legwork out of our open-toed shoes and booties. These fall pedicure colors are sure to have you excited to start transforming your summer outfits into looks that are more appropriate for fall while still keeping things light and airy.

Whether you're looking for inspiration to take to the nail salon when you get your next pedicure or need a quick-drying formula to keep on hand for last-minute touch ups at home, these shades from our favorite nail polish brands are sure to deliver plenty of fun fall color. From classic neutrals to pigmented shades, here are 10 pretty pedicure colors to help you step into fall in style, starting at just $4.49 a bottle.

Credit: Amazon

OPI "Bonfire Serenade"

BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com

This cocoa-colored polish from OPI is a great neutral to wear into fall for when you want a put-together look without committing to too much color. 

Credit: Amazon

Essie "Off The Record"

BUY IT: $9; ulta.com

Make a statement with a deep, burgundy shade of red. Off the Record is a new limited-edition color from Essie for fall 2021. 

Credit: Amazon

Zoya "Presley"

BUY IT: $10; amazon.com

In our opinion, mauve is a neutral color and is always in-season. Zoya nail polishes are made with natural and non-toxic ingredients for a healthier formula. 

Credit: Amazon

Essie "Precious Cargo-go!"

BUY IT: $7.98; amazon.com

Trade the brighter greens of summer for a more muted, olive tone. Plus, Essie Expressie is a quick dry polish that doesn't need a base or top coat. Drying in about a minute, it's great to reach for when you're ready to throw on open-toed shoes at a moment's notice. 

Credit: Target

Sally Hansen "Midnight Drive"

BUY IT: $4.49; target.com

A 3-in-1 formula will allow you to transform your nails in just 60 seconds. This cool navy shade is darker for fall, but not quite as dark of a blue as you'll find later into winter. 

Credit: Amazon

OPI "Art Walk in Suzi's Shoes"

BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com

While red is fit for all seasons, this formula from OPI is a few shades darker than cherry red. New for fall 2021, Art Walk in Suzi's Shoes is a crimson crème red polish that will make your pedi pop. 

Credit: Amazon

Smith & Cult "Tang Bang"

BUY IT: $18; amazon.com

Welcome pumpkin spice season with this burnt orange shade that's a chip-resistant and 8-free formula. In addition to using this shade for your toes, we bet you'll want to paint your fingernails this color as well. 

Credit: Amazon

OPI "Coastal Sand-tuary"

BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com

If you generally turn to crisp white shades like Funny Bunny or Alpine Snow during the summer, try this white shade that features cozier ivory undertones for fall. 

Credit: Amazon

Revlon "Hold 'Em"

BUY IT: $7.41; amazon.com

Gel Envy from Revlon delivers long-lasting color that won't fade. We think of this rich, berry shade as fall's take on pretty pastel shades that are popular during the spring and summer months. 

Credit: Olive & June

Olive & June "LD"

BUY IT: $8; oliveandjune.com

Olive & June refers to this rosy shade as a pink that was made for sweater weather. If you're new to painting your nails at home, a wide, fan-shaped brush helps make the process easier to help achieve a salon-quality look. 

